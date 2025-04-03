Condo at The Bristol Sells for More than Double in 5 Years

A condo unit at 1100 S Flagler Dr #1401 at The Bristol in West Palm Beach sold for $14.9 million last month.

The corner-residence condo is located at 1100 S Flagler Dr #1401, which boasts direct ocean and Intracoastal Waterway views. In 2020, it sold for $6.9 million.

Samantha Curry of Douglas Elliman represented the seller in the latest transaction, and Antoinette Vigilante with Sotheby’s International Realty brought the buyer.

Public records show the buyer is coal heir John W. Rich Jr.

The 4,358-square-foot condo provides three bedrooms and five bathrooms, as well as an office and a spacious wraparound terrace. From the living room and dining area, the office and primary suite, there are spectacular direct ocean and Intracoastal views through 11-foot sliders/windows.

Impressive oversized (24-by-36-inch) large format Dolomiti marble can be found throughout. The condo also features motorized shades, and custom closets.

The Bristol is the one of most amenity rich buildings in the area, with a waterfront fitness center, a beauty salon, two elegant spas, a steam room/sauna/massage treatment rooms, a 75-ft resort-style swimming pool and an indoor/outdoor Jacuzzi, a on-site professional concierge, a front desk, a spacious outdoor entertaining terrace, a club lounge, a private dining room, a card room and a dog park. There is also a full building generator.

Living in the building also comes with three house vehicles with a driver, a gated entrance, and a 24-hour valet. One assigned parking space and two valet parking spaces come with the condo.

