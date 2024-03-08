José Andrés Group to Open Restaurant at New West Palm Beach Condo Project

A rendering of what Olara in West Palm Beach will look like when completed.

Down in Palm Beach, where many escape the New York winter, a new restaurant concept has been added to Olara, a condominium project underway in West Palm Beach.

Savanna, a New York-based developer, recently announced a new partnership with the José Andrés Group at Olara, a highly-anticipated luxury residential condominium project on West Palm Beach’s Intracoastal Waterway.

Renowned chef José Andrés is bringing his first restaurant concept in the Palm Beaches to Olara and it will not only be for the condo owners to enjoy. However, Olara residents will have access to exclusive culinary services, such as food and beverage provisions throughout amenity spaces and even private, in-residence dining.

“We’re excited to be announcing our partnership with José Andrés Group, as well as our groundbreaking on what will become one of the most transformative developments in West Palm Beach,” said Chris Schlank, president and co-chairman of Savanna. “We’re introducing a unique luxury residential concept that this area hasn’t seen yet, and we’re excited to collaborate with this impressive chef to elevate the neighborhood not only for our buyers but for the entire community.”

The José Andrés Group operates 31 restaurant concepts, among them the Michelin-starred minibar by José Andrés in Washington, D.C. The restaurant group includes food trucks and the multi-location vegetable-focused “fast casual” eatery called Beefsteak.

The new restaurant in West Palm Beach, yet to be named, will be located on the ground floor, offering 8,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor dining space. It will open when the condo project is complete in 2027.

“West Palm Beach has truly become Wall Street South, an epicenter for finance as well as a thriving residential community,” said Sam Bakhshandehpour, president of José Andrés Group. “The investment being made here in year-round, waterfront living is what attracted us at José Andrés Group to be a part of Olara’s ambitious plans for West Palm Beach.”

Olara, a multi-stage development project that will ultimately encompass a seven-acre footprint from North Flagler to Dixie Highway in West Palm, will offer 275 apartments across a 26-story tower. Units, available with two and four bedrooms, start at $2 million.

Located at 1919 North Flagler Drive, directly across from Palm Beach Island, Olara will offer 275 apartments across 26 floors, each with different layouts. Designed by Bernardo Fort-Brescia of Arquitectonica, units will offer between two and four bedrooms at prices that start at $2 million.

Residents will enjoy 80,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, including a 13,000-square-foot fitness center by The Wright Fit that boasts an open-air yoga deck, performance training zones and a recovery and regeneration spa. There are also two swimming pools designated for leisure and lap and a spa with a Japanese-style Onsen, sauna, steam and treatment rooms, cold plunge, vitality pools and meditation rooms.

Olara has also partnered with Sollis Health to offer residents exclusive access to the healthcare concierge’s finest medical professionals.

The tower’s other amenities: co-working spaces and conference rooms, a private dock with houseboats, a seafaring concierge, and a waterfront veranda and juice bar.

Sales are being exclusively handled by Douglas Elliman Development Marketing.

