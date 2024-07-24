Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

One of Palm Beach’s busiest duos, Dana Koch and Paulette Koch of The Corcoran Group, has brought some new listings to market recently.

The first, an estate at 110 Wells Road, boasts a close-to-town location.

The asking price: $28.5 million.

“It’s an extraordinary house in an extraordinary location, located ‘in-town,’ one house from the beach,” Dana Koch explains.

The five-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath house is situated on one of the most “ultra-prime, sought after, tree-lined streets,” as the listing describes.

The 4,650-square-foot house is “filled with character” and designed specifically for the Palm Beach lifestyle, including a Mizner-style beamed living room.

The move-in ready abode boasts high ceilings, high-end finishes, limestone, marble and wood floors, as well as an upper terrace that adjoins three second-floor bedrooms. An oversized outdoor loggia is an extension of an already well-sized living area and overlooks the backyard pool with gardens by Nievera Williams, a firm based in West Palm Beach.

Over at 259 Merrain Road, a home featured on the pages of Architectural Digest has come to market for $19.5 million.

Dana Koch describes it as, “A stunning Old Palm Beach-style custom estate on the most desirable North End street with beach and Lake Trail access.”

Built in 2001, the approximately 5,000-square-foot home was designed by Tom Kirchhoff of the Jupiter-based eponymous firm and who has been working in the Palm Beach area since 1994.

Details include well-scaled rooms with millwork and pecky cypress, ultra-high ceilings, and a free-flowing floor plan. The home begins with a two-story foyer, and a free-flowing floorplan leads into a kitchen that is open to the breakfast and family room, a formal dining room, a library and two outdoor loggias.

The five-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath house includes a primary suite on the first level with dual baths. A bay window overlooks the backyard with a pool and spa.

Mario Nievera also designed the lush gardens at this lavish estate.

Having closed over $1 billion of Palm Beach real estate, Samantha Curry is a market expert. An associate broker and top producer with Douglas Elliman, she has sold sprawling estates and penthouses with jaw-dropping views. Whether it’s a noteworthy property in the estate section, a private residence on the North End, or a brand-new luxury condominium, she brings her 20 years of experience to the table. So Behind The Hedges reached out to Curry for some insight into the Palm Beach market this summer.

BTH: What’s the status of the real estate market in Palm Beach?

SC: The luxury market remains active with new signed contracts of properties $5 million+ increasing by 80% year-over-year in June and 150% year-over-year for $10 million+. While we have seen a moderate increase in inventory in every sector except ultra-luxury premium properties, values are holding strong with growth continuing to be fueled by migration primarily from the Northeast and corporate relocations. Luxury buyers are prioritizing location, turnkey residences and condos with resort-style amenities.

BTH: West Palm Beach has seen record growth, what is fueling the shift?

SC: West Palm Beach is experiencing a renaissance and we have more year-round residents than ever before. World-class developers and brands are elevating the residential and commercial landscape with projects including South Flagler House, Ritz Carlton Residences and Forte on Flagler. There are also millions of square feet of office space in the pipeline, including One Flagler, that will draw even more demand to buildings and neighborhoods within walking distance of Downtown, like The Bristol and El Cid. Areas like SoSo are also seeing substantial growth with new restaurants and shops. The transformation and pace of change are incredible and I expect the momentum to continue.

