When buyers contact the Koch Team at Corcoran about the Palm Beach market, the mother-son duo of Paulette and Dana Koch share their unparalleled knowledge of the local real estate market and what it’s like to live on the idyllic island. “We listen carefully and get to know our buyers and their goals,” says Paulette Koch. “We take them around and educate them not only about real estate values but also the lifestyle and culture in Palm Beach, so when they are ready to make a commitment, they will feel comfortable doing it.” A top-performing, visionary broker who has been the go-to expert on Palm Beach real estate for four decades, Paulette Koch’s 25-agent company was purchased by The Corcoran Group in 2003. “I have always been very progressive in how I approach business, and I was looking to the future of real estate,” Paulette Koch says. “When Corcoran approached me to sell my company, I knew it would be a great match, in large part because of the synergy between the Palm Beach, New York City and Hamptons markets.”

When the Corcoran deal immediately produced a substantial uptick in business, Paulette approached her son, Dana, about teaming up with her.

At the time, Dana Koch was working in real estate in New York, and he quickly got on board with the idea.

“I was about to get married, and we decided to move down to Palm Beach, and I joined my mom in the business,” Dana says. “The rest is history. We were able to build off of my mom’s foundation and reputation, and we continue to get better and better. We complement each other very well.” Dana, who transitioned to real estate after beginning his career in finance, holds an MBA from George Washington University.

“We perform financial analyses of the marketplace, so my background in finance is helpful,” he says. “I have also always had an affinity for architecture. So I have been able to apply my background and love of architecture to real estate, and I’m passionate about what I do.”

Paulette and Dana bring the perspective of two generations to appeal to a wide clientele while providing a full range of services that includes cutting-edge technology, robust social media marketing, and acting as a concierge for their clients.