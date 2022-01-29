Ashley Farrell, The Corcoran Group

“It’s safe to say Palm Beach is the Hamptons of Florida. From the stores to the restaurants, much of what you find in one has its counterpart in the other. However, each region also has its own unique gems. Locals can enjoy lunch at The Breakers in Palm Beach or a wine tasting at Wölffer Estate in Sagaponack, both experiences that can’t be duplicated. On a practical level, the ingress/egress from the two areas is second to none. Traveling via either location’s airport is a dream, and transit to New York City or Miami, via LIRR/Jitney or the Brightline, respectively, puts the” “big cities” within easy reach. In addition, both regions’ real estate markets typically move in tandem as they each cater to discretionary purchases of second or vacation homes. In both markets, buyers can find a spectacular product: think ocean views, close to towns and beaches, or direct waterfront with room for the boat. These luxury locales attract those who appreciate the best of the best. You’ll run into the same people out east in the summer that you met at a party in Palm Beach the winter before. For many, this sense of comfort and familiarity has a lot of appeal.”