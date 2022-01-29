The Hamptons in the summer. Palm Beach for the winter. Sounds like the perfect mix to us. The real estate market says so, too. More and more agents are doing business in both places. So we asked some top agents in the two markets, what do the East End and Palm Beach real estate markets have in common?
Liza Pulitzer, Brown Harris Stevens
“Palm Beach and the Hamptons have always been considered playgrounds for the Northeast with their small-town vibes and waterfront communities, but there is nothing sleepy about these resorts! The lifestyle can be super low-key playing on the beach or highly sophisticated attend- ing private or charitable events. With that being said, the inventory in both places has never been so low with such a great demand.”
Ashley Farrell, The Corcoran Group
“It’s safe to say Palm Beach is the Hamptons of Florida. From the stores to the restaurants, much of what you find in one has its counterpart in the other. However, each region also has its own unique gems. Locals can enjoy lunch at The Breakers in Palm Beach or a wine tasting at Wölffer Estate in Sagaponack, both experiences that can’t be duplicated. On a practical level, the ingress/egress from the two areas is second to none. Traveling via either location’s airport is a dream, and transit to New York City or Miami, via LIRR/Jitney or the Brightline, respectively, puts the” “big cities” within easy reach. In addition, both regions’ real estate markets typically move in tandem as they each cater to discretionary purchases of second or vacation homes. In both markets, buyers can find a spectacular product: think ocean views, close to towns and beaches, or direct waterfront with room for the boat. These luxury locales attract those who appreciate the best of the best. You’ll run into the same people out east in the summer that you met at a party in Palm Beach the winter before. For many, this sense of comfort and familiarity has a lot of appeal.”
Holly Parker, The Holly Parker Team, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
“Both locations offer beach, greenery and a luxurious lifestyle. Their curbside appeal is top-notch, not only on property, but they offer stunning public spaces, everything is landscaped artistically and beautifully, and the towns are filled with highly curated shops and world-renowned restaurants. There is no wonder the Hamptons feel like home to those who spend their winters in Palm Beach, and Palm Beach feels like home to those who summer in the Hamptons.”
Samantha Curry, The Holly Parker Team, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
“Palm Beach and the Hamptons offer affluent residents and visitors a luxurious resort-style atmosphere while maintaining a small-town charm. Both markets appeal to those looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of the big city as they’re in close proximity to exquisite beaches, water activities, beautiful outdoor spaces, art galleries and museums, restaurants, and high-end shopping. Palm Beach and the Hamptons are also recognized as some of the safest neighborhoods in the nation, making them appealing to families. It’s no wonder both markets continue to soar as both destinations continue to draw in more year-round residents looking to call either of these destinations home.”
Chris Deitz, Compass
For decades, Palm Beach and the Hamptons have lived synergistically in lifestyle, luxury, safety and exclusivity. While both markets have commonalities, Palm Beach’s al- lure has only grown stronger in the current climate. Over the last three years, we’ve witnessed an influx of New Yorkers looking for permanence in the Sunshine State, specifically Palm Beach. Now full-time residents — these entrepreneurs, finance titans and tech moguls — weekend or vacation back to the East End on occasion. Palm Beach has become much more than a winter destination and is now positioned as the enclave for year-round living.
Elliot R. Epstein, Sotheby’s International Realty
“The Hamptons and Palm Beach real estate markets are very similar because they are two upscale places that people want to go to for beautiful weather, great beaches, sophisticated restaurants and outdoor living: the Hamptons in the summer and Palm Beach in the winter. Both markets have moved in tandem, both with much higher prices over the last two years, and substantially lower inventory, almost none. There are very few appealing listings to show a new or existing client. I’ve been working in both the Hamptons and Palm Beach markets simultaneously since 2008, but I’ve been in real estate much longer. I love living in the Hamptons in the summer and Palm Beach in the winter — the good life. Two very special places.”
This article appeared in the January 2022 edition of Behind The Hedges magazine.