Celebrity Hair Stylist Sally Hershberger Lists Her East Hampton ‘Butterfly House’

Known as the Butterfly House, this East Hampton house has been listed for $2.995 million.

“The Butterfly House, an iconic feature of mid-century modern architecture, exemplified clean lines [and] open spaces with dramatic innovative spirit, leaving an indelible influence on the world of design.”

That’s the introduction to a unique house in East Hampton’s Northwest Woods, owned by renowned celebrity hairstylist Sally Hershberger, who is known for creating the actress Meg Ryan’s signature choppy-style haircut. The 2,000-square-foot house is listed exclusively with Kathy Konzet of Sotheby’s International Realty with an asking price of $2.995 million.

The “visually striking rendition of form” was built in 1976 and has since been renovated. Though she declined to comment, Hershberger posted on Instagram about selling the home with its butterfly-shaped roof, “I have always had a passion for restoring mid-century homes.”

Somewhat reminiscent of a tree house, especially from the main living areas on the second floor, it holds an open-concept interior with soaring ceilings with skylights and walls of glass in an effort to bring together interior and outdoor spaces and its natural light. There is also a large deck off the main living area.

Hershberger’s home features a living room with a stone fireplace. The house’s only two bedrooms are on the first floor, and the listing says there is the potential for two additional bedrooms. There are also two-and-a-half bathrooms.

There are hardwood floors throughout, and central air conditioning.

The one-acre property is professionally landscaped, allowing for full privacy. There are also open spaces of indigenous grasses, specimen trees and rolling lawns.

The pool area is surrounded by decking and a large viewing platform for lounging.

“Additionally, there are various intimate gathering spaces placed throughout,” the listing says.

The property is located a short distance from three deeded water access paths that lead to a wide sandy beach, available to residents only, on Gardiner’s Bay.

[Listing: 6 Masthead Lane, East Hampton | Broker: Kathy Konzet of Sotheby’s International Realty| GMAP

