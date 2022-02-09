Palm Beach Real Estate Spotlight: Big Sales in 2021

Palm Beach real estate, like the Hamptons, continues to boom amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Those fortunate enough are willing to pay a premium for space and privacy, and 2021 proved to be a banner year.

A newly finished beachfront home set a record not only in Palm Beach, but in the entire state of Florida, when it sold for a staggering $122.7 million. Ryan Serhant, who started his eponymous brokerage in 2019, brokered the deal with Douglas Elliman’s Christopher Leavitt to close the deal in February for their client, reported by The New York Post to be New York financier Scott Shleifer. Lawrence Moens of Lawrence A. Moens Associates represented the seller.

The very next month, a restored landmark home at 172 S. Ocean Blvd. sold for $45.6 million. Gary Pohrer of Douglas Elliman represented the seller of La Salona, a Midtown estate which faces the ocean and sits on almost an acre. The Mediterranean-style home offers a total of 19,434 square feet of living space with 16 bedrooms, including guest apartments.

E. Burke Ross Jr., the president of Palm Beach-based ADEC Private Equity, and his wife Susan Lutz Ross had owned the property since 1989, when they bought it for — are you ready? — $2.25 million.

Palm Beach’s $80 Million Trade

Back in April, the third largest oceanfront compound in all of Palm Beach County sold for a whopping $80 million. The estate at 12525 Seminole Beach Road/12210 Banyan Road is also reportedly one of a handful of residential properties in Florida on which a helicopter can land.

The Tuscan-like also offers “an unmatched direct oceanfront,” according to the Douglas Elliman listing, with 520 feet of ocean frontage in the ultra-exclusive, gated neighborhood of Seminole Landing.

Chris Leavitt and Ashley McIntosh represented the seller, while fellow Douglas Elliman agent Tonja Garamella represented buyer.

Alice in Wonderland-inspired play area

Just last month, the oceanfront estate at 6275 N. Ocean Blvd. in Ocean Ridge, part of Palm Beach County, sold for $27 million. Corcoran agents Candace and Phil Friis represented both the sellers and the buyers for this property, which includes access to a private beach.

Built as the ultimate playground for the owners’ grandkids, the Bermuda-style mansion has two nautically themed bunkrooms, an Alice in Wonderland-inspired play area, a Tiki hut and a pool with a waterslide. There is a room for every purpose, from a dedicated “wrapping” room for Christmas and holiday gifts to two lavish laundry rooms.

This article appeared in the January 2022 edition of Behind The Hedges, which is available online.