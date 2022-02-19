Master Craftsman: Rob Meyer, Palm Beach Craftsman & Co.

Rob Meyer has been woodworking since he was a child, picking up the skill set his father honed over many years. But it wasn’t until he moved to Florida that he decided to turn his passion into a business.

“My father always had a workshop in the basement,” said the northern New Jersey native who honed his talents at the circular saw and by working with his hands. “I learned from him.”

His father, Bob, an Army veteran who served during the Cuban Missile Crisis, built houses in his younger days, and though he received no formal training, he made it a habit to learn from watching others. “He was a self-taught engineer. He didn’t have a degree, but worked for a company [in that capacity],” he says of his dad, calling him “a master cabinetmaker and woodworker,” though it was always just a hobby.

“He did it for fun. You would think you were in high school shop class if you went into our basement,” Meyer says.

Meyer figured out how to parlay the skill set and passion his dad passed down from a hobby into a lucrative career in one of the wealthiest areas of the country. “That passion turned into a reality with the business,” he says.

Retiring from the PSEG utility company after 15 years, Meyer wanted a change, so he opted for Florida’s warmer weather and moved south in 2010. He was always renovating his house and helping out his friends with similar projects and building small pieces of furniture. His garage became a workshop filled with tools. “Me and a buddy of mine, we always talked about it all the time,” he recalls. “My wife was like, ‘You’ve got to go out on your own and do it.’”