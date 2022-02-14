Palm Beach: Mid-Winter Warmth With all the Bells and Whistles

A brand new home in the coveted Estate Section on Palm Beach Island, with views out over the Atlantic Ocean. What more could one ask for when flying south with the snowbirds?

This palatial compound, just a few streets from Mar-a-La-go, is not just for the winter, though. With 14,000 square feet and a true Florida rarity, a fully finished lower level, there is plenty of space to stay all year and spread out.

“Known for mega-mansions, the Estate Section in Palm Beach epitomizes luxury and is home to some of the world’s wealthiest families,” says Chris Deitz, who, with fellow Compass agent Jonathan Duerr, represents the property that hit the sizzling Palm Beach market for $52.5 million earlier this month.