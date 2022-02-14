Palm Beach: Mid-Winter Warmth With all the Bells and Whistles

A brand new home in the coveted Estate Section on Palm Beach Island, with views out over the Atlantic Ocean. What more could one ask for when flying south with the snowbirds?
This palatial compound, just a few streets from Mar-a-La-go, is not just for the winter, though. With 14,000 square feet and a true Florida rarity, a fully finished lower level, there is plenty of space to stay all year and spread out.
“Known for mega-mansions, the Estate Section in Palm Beach epitomizes luxury and is home to some of the world’s wealthiest families,” says Chris Deitz, who, with fellow Compass agent Jonathan Duerr, represents the property that hit the sizzling Palm Beach market for $52.5 million earlier this month.
“We wanted to create a home that stood out amongst the rest in the neighborhood, so we came up with a neoclassical style that exudes modern flair,” says Deitz, who worked closely with the developer at 1030 South Ocean Boulevard. “Because this is not your traditional spec home, we took our time to ensure every aspect was custom and meticulous. From the initial shovel, the home took 24 months to complete.”
Stand out it does.
The striking home with limestone cladding, trim and columns offers expansive spaces for entertaining, while the shape of the home creates a luxurious atrium that provides privacy and tranquility.
The home begins with a foyer that leads to a long gallery that separates the main living and dining rooms. A sun-filled loggia can be found off the living room, while three sets of French doors from the dining room allow for a picture-perfect view of the pool in the courtyard.
A family room just off the foyer leads to a chef’s gourmet kitchen that features two islands and top-of-the-line appliances. A butler’s pantry connects to the dining room.
On the opposite end of the home is a grand circular staircase flanked on either side by a “VIP” bedroom, with access to a second loggia and the library, which features a bar and seating area.
On the second floor, the substantial owner’s suite boasts a large terrace with ocean views, dual custom walk-in closets with dressing areas, dual bathrooms, a separate Roman tub and a steam shower.
Five more ensuite bedrooms can also be found on this level, including a separate guest wing for the ultimate in privacy. Most of the spacious and stylish bedrooms have terraces.
The home also offers a Florida rarity, an extensive basement, which includes a custom wine cellar, a game room, a home gym with a steam shower and a media/theater room with all the latest technological bells and whistles.
“There are so many aspects of this home that are custom and appealing,” says Deitz. “From the sheer volume of the rooms to the mahogany windows and doors, no detail was spared.”
The European white oak floors, for instance, were completed by Stile, a company that produces the highest quality marine grade plywood on the market, he adds.
Many of the rooms feature stylish tray ceilings and high-end LED Element tech-lighting, along with flangeless, recessed adjustable and fixed light fixtures. The home also features Linear flush slot diffusers for air conditioning throughout the ceilings, and offers Lutron smart home features and Savant automation.
“I personally love the home office space and walk-in wine room,” Deitz says.
The 0.58-acre property includes a heated gunite pool with a three-layer water feature and a spa, surrounded by high-end marble pavers. A nearby cabana with its own bedroom and bath allows for a quick change after a refreshing dip in the pool. There is also a three-car garage.
For $52.5 million, the home comes fully furnished.
Deitz says, “We decided to furnish the home so that the future buyer can immediately enjoy the property instead of waiting on furniture for multiple months,” a very real concern in the midst of widespread product shortages.
The artwork hanging on the walls is excluded from the price, however. “The prestigious Brintz Gallery in Palm Beach provided us with the gorgeous works of art seen throughout the home, which add to its modern beach vibe,” says Deitz.
The artwork is available for purchase through a separate agreement.
The home sits on a high elevation and the property includes deeded beach access across the street. “The views and deeded beach access will be key with potential buyers, in addition to the separate guest quarters which is ideal for live-in help,” says Deitz.