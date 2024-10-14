Buy in Sag Harbor’s Ninevah for $6.2 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A newly renovated home in Sag Harbor’s Ninevah is on the market for $6.2 million. Linda Batiancela of Town & Country Real Estate is representing the sellers.

Boasting unobstructed views of Sag Harbor Bay, this 2,600-square-foot house is the perfect summer retreat.

The open layout centers around the living room with its view over the water through glass sliders that open onto a new deck, under a pergola. The galley-style kitchen is open to the living and dining areas so you can view the water even while preparing food.

All four bedrooms are en suites with upgraded bathrooms. The spacious primary suite on the second floor offers a luxurious soaking tub and a glass walk-in shower. There is also a private office space with expansive glass windows overlooking the beach and bay.

The renovation includes upgraded plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, electricity and a new roof.

Just steps from the sand, the 0.28-acre property also features a grassy lawn overlooking the water, perfect for kids to play on or for al fresco dining near the shoreline.

The house feels private but is close to Sag Harbor Village’s shops and restaurants.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 24 Ninevah Place, Sag Harbor | Broker: Linda Batiancela, Town & Country Real Estate | GMAP

