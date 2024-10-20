The Most Popular Rooms to Remodel

As homeowners balance their own preferences with those that might help them sell their homes down the road, they can consider this list of the most popular rooms to renovate (MCC)

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Home improvement trends come and go.

In a testament to that reality, the wildly popular open floor plan concepts that have dominated homeowners’ desires over the last decade-plus could be falling out of favor, a shift that Rachel Stults of Realtor.com linked to the COVID-19 pandemic in a 2023 interview with Business Insider. Stults noted open floor plans will likely exhibit some measure of staying power, but linked the shift toward more traditional layouts to COVID lockdowns and the desire for more privacy among residents.

The shift away from open floor plans is a testament to the fleeting nature of home renovation trends. But trends still deserve a place at the table among real estate investors and homeowners who want to renovate their homes with an eye on projects that could be most appealing to prospective buyers. As homeowners balance their own preferences with those that might help them sell their homes down the road, they can consider this list of the most popular rooms to renovate, courtesy of the 2024 U.S. Houzz & Home Study from Houzz Research.

1. Kitchen

2. Guest bathroom

3. Primary bathroom

4. Living room

5. Guest bedroom

6. Primary bedroom

7. Laundry room

8. Closet

9. Dining room

10. Home office

When considering renovating these or other rooms, homeowners should know that Houzz researchers found that the median spend increased for most interior room upgrades compared to the previous year. However, the median cost to upgrade living rooms and home offices remained unchanged.

-Metro Creative Connection

For more home improvement articles, click here.