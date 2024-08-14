Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

East Hampton met Palm Beach on Friday night with a match made in heaven — Ralph Lauren and The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Palm Beach Gardens, with the esteemed interior designer and primary host of the event, Ally Coulter.

The collaborators hosted the “Exquisite Estates” cocktail reception at the Ralph Lauren store in East Hampton on Friday, August 9, from 5 to 7 p.m., in support of the Holiday House and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The evening aimed to showcase the visionary design embodied by the Residences, crafted by Coulter for Ralph Lauren Home.

“If there’s a way that I can show the work that I’ve done in conjunction with Ralph Lauren Home, and then also give back to charity, it’s just a perfect moment,” says Coulter, whose illustrious career boasts a notable partnership with Ralph Lauren.

Proceeds from the successful event, which saw guests like previous Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer, go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) in conjunction with Holiday House, an interior design showhouse where top interior designers and lifestyle brands showcase their talent to raise critical funds for the prevention and cure of breast cancer. Founded in 2008 by interior designer and breast cancer survivor Iris Dankner, Holiday House is an iconic venue that hosts an annual Designer Showhouse that takes place the following evening.

A firm believer in using her designs to give back, Coulter has contributed and been featured a record eight times at Holiday House.

“I have several friends who were impacted by breast cancer. Iris Dankner is a dear friend of mine,” Coulter says. “I get tremendous joy from using my designs and my platform in a way that helps others, especially women and young girls. Getting involved on a personal level is a true education and incredibly fulfilling.”

She also shares that Ralph Lauren supports breast cancer research as well, starting the Pink Pony collection and fund several years ago, donating 25% of each item’s purchase price to an international network of cancer charities globally, and within the United States, proceeds benefit the Pink Pony Fund of the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation, according to the website.

A similar event was hosted at the Ralph Lauren store in Palm Beach in March, which included guests who already purchased a condo at the Ritz-Carlton Residences.

“I think people really enjoy it. Everyone had such a nice time in Florida when we did it, so it seemed like a no-brainer to do it again at the Ralph Lauren store in East Hampton,” Coulter says.

“I feel very lucky and fortunate that we can do it at Ralph Lauren, which is kind of like my home away from home since I started my career with Ralph Lauren,” she adds.

The gathering was an evening of glamour, networking and a preview of the extraordinary living experience that future residents of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Palm Beach Gardens, can eagerly anticipate.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Palm Beach Gardens, is a marina-front residential community, marking its first and only development in Palm Beach Gardens. Marketed by Douglas Elliman, the property features expansive three-, four- and five-bedroom residences across three picturesque, seven-story buildings. The serene oasis includes a 29-slip private marina accommodating vessels up to 75 feet, offering sweeping views of the Intracoastal Waterway.

Scheduled for completion in Q1 of 2026, the 106 Estate Residences ranging from $4.5M to over $15M are 35% sold. The sales gallery is located at 4001 Design Center Drive Suite 110, Palm Beach Gardens and the on-site contact for sales is Julie Nelson.

The Residences boast exceptional finishes and meticulously selected appointments, incorporating the latest technology and best-in-class residential features. The array of resort-style amenities includes an expansive infinity-edge heated swimming pool with cabanas overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway, a waterfront clubhouse with welcoming entertainment spaces, a spa with various treatment rooms, a state-of-the-art fitness center and on-site concierge services.

Believing that service is not simply reactive but anticipatory, residents are looked after with genuine warmth by an expert team including concierge, pool and cabana services. From a fully stocked kitchen to fresh flowers, pet care, dinner or spa reservations, and beyond, the service by The Ritz-Carlton team is comprehensive, 24/7 and always authentically personal, according to the website.

This high-end waterfront community represents the ultimate PGA Boulevard address for discerning families seeking a highly serviced lifestyle. “Whether you want the restaurant or you have your yacht that you want to be parked in the harbor, you’ll have all of that at your fingertips so there’s going to be an ease of lifestyle while you’re there, which I think a lot of people want now,” says Coulter.

She also notes that due to the exclusivity and limited units on the property, residents will know their neighbors and feel a sense of community while enjoying the amenities.

The main feature of the Residences that makes the development truly stand out, however, is the interior design by Ally Coulter for Ralph Lauren Home.

“It was really wonderful to take Ralph Lauren Home and its beautiful product and the elegance in a beachside setting, and then translate that into the Ritz Carlton private residences, and put those two together in a way that they just enhance each other so well for the customer,” she says.

Coulter, whose designs have been featured in high-end residential, commercial and hospitality spaces throughout the United States and abroad, says she loves timeless and classic designs. For this project, she used the design approach of Ralph Lauren: “With Mr. Lauren and with Ralph Lauren Home, you’re getting a classic, elegant design that’s never going to go out of style,” she says.

Coulter also notes that she used trends seen in West Palm Beach to inspire her design: “West Palm Beach right now is really expanding and growing. We know that a lot of the financial markets are expanding their offices, especially in West Palm, so the trends that I’m seeing are people wanting a warmer climate lifestyle, so lighter tones, creams, whites, light blues, natural woods.”

The Boston native and daughter of a landscape designer has lived on both coasts but currently calls Connecticut home. Once an aspiring actor, she pivoted to set design and, later, was introduced to and spent a decade working for the legendary Los Angeles interior designer Linda Marder. Marder’s client roster reads like a who’s who of Hollywood, and when Coulter decided to launch her own firm, her first clients were the model Linda Evangelista and the actor Kyle MacLachlan. Others have followed, including clothing designer Tommy Hilfiger and his now ex-wife Susie Hilfiger and the Lauren and Forbes families.

Coulter has also served as the vice president and creative director of Luxury Living Group, an Italian company founded by the late Alberto Vignatelli, whose portfolio of brands included Fendi Casa, Bugatti, Versace and Bentley Home.

During her time at Luxury Living Group, she partnered with Tessler Development on the 172 Madison Building and was instrumental in the design of the 50 UN Plaza Penthouse, the Acqualina Resort & Residences and Fendi Chateau in Miami, the Baccarat Residences in New York City, the W Residences in Boston and the Eilean Aigas estate on a private island in Scotland.

Today, she draws from her experiences in set design and fashion to create elegant, livable interiors and outdoor spaces that engage all the senses and harmoniously balance eras and styles, whether in historic homes or developer towers.

“I try to think about the customers in the space, what they would want, how they’d want to entertain, how they’d want to live,” she says.

For example, for this specific project, she says she tried to “give a classic Ralph Lauren home product look,” by doing some customizations, “with wood and lacquer and glass and crystal, because I wanted it to be light and bright but still natural and warm.”

Coulter shares her excitement for the project and its debut Hamptons event where she greeted guests and designers, showcased her work and enjoyed the Hamptons. She hopes the residents of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Palm Beach Gardens will enjoy her Ralph Lauren designs just as much.

