Margit Brandt Lists Another Multi-Million Manalapan Estate

The Manalapan estate at 1040 S. Ocean Blvd. is asking $79 million.

Just two months after listing a Manalapan estate for a record-breaking $95 million, Margit Brandt is back with another mega

listing, this one for $79 million.

Brandt, a Senior Luxury Real Estate Advisor at Premier Estate Properties, the exclusive Christie’s International Real Estate affiliate for Palm Beach Island, introduces 1040 S. Ocean Blvd., which boasts 200 feet of frontage on the Intracoastal Waterway.

The Mediterranean compound consists of more than 25,000 square feet of living space with a private primary wing, a separate guest house and a waterside pool and loggia, all on a two-acre lot. There are a total of eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and space for five cars in the garage.

The residence is owned by LA manufacturing mogul/developer Jim Randall and his wife, Eleanor. They purchased the home, built in 2019, for approximately $25.75 million in 2020, according to reports.

Hamptons luxury home builder Joe Farrell is the force behind the neighborhood’s $95 million estate, still in the process of being built.

This article appeared in the October 18, 2024, edition of Behind The Hedges inside Dan's Papers.