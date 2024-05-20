Palm Beach’s Tarpon Isle Deal Closes and Sets a Record

The sale of Tarpon Island has closed at $152 million.

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Tarpon Isle, Palm Beach’s only private island, has officially sold for $152 million, a new lakefront record for the area.

The 2.3-acre compound, also known as Tarpon Island, had most recently listed for $187.5 million, making it the most expensive listing not only in Palm Beach County, but the state of Florida.

The buyer has not been publically identified.

Margit Brandt exclusively represented the buyers. She declined to comment. Chris Leavitt of Douglas Elliman and Suzanne Frisbie of The Corcoran Group had the co-exclusive. We’re also told that Christian Angle of Christian Angle Real Estate was involved in representing the sellers. They all have declined to comment.

Todd Michael Glaser developed the property after purchasing it with investors in 2021 for $85 million, records show. His investors, according to The Palm Beach Daily News, were Jonathan Fryd of Fryd Properties in Miami, developer Scott Robins of Scott Robins Cos. in Miami Beach, and Randall Realty Group’s Jim Randall of Manalapan.

The property 10 Tarpon Isle is located just three-quarters of a mile from Worth Avenue and 4.5 miles from The Breakers Hotel.

Accessible by a private, gated bridge, the man-made island is completely surrounded by the Intracoastal Waterway with a whopping 1,300 feet of water frontage. The 28,600-square-foot mega-mansion offers 360-degree water views.

The original residence, now being utilized as the guest house, had been built in 1937.

Amenities include a lit tennis court (a rarity in Palm Beach), a tennis pavilion, a 98-foot south-facing pool with a spa and a cold plunge, and a second, east-facing pool with swim jets, complemented by a large loggia with a full outdoor kitchen, a fireplace and a pool bar. There are also two private docks.

The Bermudian-style main house boasts 11 bedrooms, 15 full bathrooms and seven half baths. Highlights include a waterside office with built-ins and a bar; an entertainment room with a fireplace and billiards table, an air-conditioned garage that can hold at least five vehicles and has two Tesla charger. There is also “a wellness wing” with a massage room, a hair and nail salon, a steam room and sauna, a spacious home gym overlooking the water.

In 2022, Tarpon Isle went on the market for $218 million, but was pulled off the market and then relisted before the 2023 buying season in Palm Beach.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter and Instagram.