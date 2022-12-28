Sale at The Bristol in West Palm Beach Sets a Record

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A condo unit in The Bristol in West Palm Beach sold last week, setting a record sale for not only the iconic building, but for the area.

The listing at 1100 S. Flagler Drive #1403 closed for $12,025,000 on December 15, 2022. Coming in at $3,364 per square foot marks a record for all of West Palm Beach. Samantha Curry and Daniel Ekerold of Douglas Elliman represented the seller of this latest record-breaking sale, while Brooke Murphy and Kyle Blackmon of Compass repped the buyer.

“I have sold over $350 million at The Bristol, which is one of the most highly sought-after addresses in West Palm Beach,” Curry tells Behind The Hedges. “This sale is a testament to the continued strong demand for luxury, turnkey properties in the Palm Beach area, with records being broken and new benchmarks being set.”

The previous record was for unit 1602, which sold for $11,913,000 on Mar 7, 2022, making it $3,110 per square foot.

The 4,200-square-foot unit that just broke that record went on the market in October for $13.35 million and found a buyer a month later.

Property records show that Wanxiang USA Holdings Corporation, a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, manufactures motor vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded by Lu Guanqiu, one of China’s wealthiest men, along with his son-in-law and the company’s president, Pin Ni.

Records show the seller is Flagler Investors LLC, which purchased the condo in 2019 for $5.7 million. The condo had been listed for rent in 2020 for $40,000 per month.

Curry declined to comment on the sellers or the buyers.

The three-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom condo features two spacious terraces with direct ocean and Intracoastal Waterway views from the living room, the dining room, the owner’s suite and the kitchen.

The unit also features dramatic 11-foot sliding glass doors and marble flooring, as well as dual baths and dressing rooms in the primary suite.

The sale includes all designer furniture and décor by Artefacto.

Other features include electronic blackout shades, custom closets and built-in speakers.

The Bristol, a 25-story waterfront building, is known for its world-class amenities, which include two spas, a fitness center overlooking the water, a beauty salon, a spacious outdoor entertaining terrace, a club lounge, a private dining room, a conference room and more. There is also a 75-foot swimming pool, as well as an indoor and an outdoor jacuzzi.

Located just minutes from the airports and marinas, the Bristol is also a short walk to Worth Avenue.

Designed by Solomon Cordwell Buenz Architects, it was completed in 2019, it features modern interiors, deep curving terraces, panoramic water views from every unit, and unprecedented 5-star amenities in the heart of Palm Beach’s famed waterfront.