‘Iconic’ Sagaponack Estate on the Ocean Asks $85M

A five-acre spread on Sagaponack’s oceanfront with a 13,690-square-foot home on it has been listed for $85 million.

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A sizable oceanfront property in Sagaponack with a prominent house has officially come to market for the first time in more than 60 years. It is the fourth most expensive listing in the Hamptons currently.

Tim Davis has the exclusive listing at 635 Daniel’s Lane. The asking price is $85 million.

The most expensive listing in the Hamptons is a Water Mill equestrian compound that is asking $125 million. Following on the list is the property at 43 East Dune Lane in East Hampton is listed at $95 million and 70/71 Cobb Lane in Water Mill is asking a combined $99.5 million.

The contemporary, steel and brick mega mansion was built by “real estate family scions,” according to the listing description. Barton (Mark) Perlbinder, a third-generation New York real estate developer, and his brother, Stephen Perlbinder, are listed on property records as the current owners.

The 13,690-square-foot house “remains one of the most iconic residences in the landscape of Sagaponack,” Davis says in the listing. “Developed over time with the guidance of prominent designer John Saladino initially and then later with the legendary architect Peter Marino who reimagined the structure back in 2005 and oversaw a 10,000 square foot addition to the house.”

With 5.18 acres of land, there is a whopping 357 feet of ocean frontage. A plus is that it borders dunescape preserved by the Peconic Land Trust

The home offers “coastline views to the east and west,” a feature that is unique to many oceanfront homes. “The surrounding farm views and western skies make for allowing the play of light throughout the house each day,” the listing says.

Many of the bedrooms feature exposed wood beams and walls of glass overlooking the water and sandy beach. There are a total of 10 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms and two half baths.

The property includes a pool and a greenhouse.

Davis declined to comment further.

It officially went on the market in June for $85 million, after the Perlbinders were quietly shopping for a buyer in April. Previously, it had been considered a pocket listing with a price tag of $150 million, according to The New York Post.

Neighboring properties include Truman Capote’s former home and Ira Rennert’s 110,000-square-foot oceanfront mansion at 281 Daniel’s Lane.

Curious about taxes? They are $66,165 annually.

Check out more photos below.