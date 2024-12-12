B2K Development’s Sutton Landing: Rightsizing Your Life on Long Island

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Long Islanders looking to downsize and forgo the commitment and hassles of home ownership and right-size their lives, might want to consider the new Sutton Landing development, a 55 and better luxury rental community that recently opened in Commack.

Sutton Landing at Commack, the brand new 86-unit gated community, is the latest project of B2K Development, the Jericho-based developers who have also built a number of well-known properties across the tri-state area, including The Seasons for-purchase condominiums and The Bristal Assisted Living communities.

Ranging from 1,200 square feet to 1,900 square feet, the airy two-bedroom apartments at Sutton Landing at Commack each feature an open-concept floor plan, high-end designer kitchens, and a private, one-car garage.

Situated across from The Hamlet Golf & Country Club and close to the perennially popular Suffolk YJCC, Sutton Landing at Commack is ideally located for the 55 and over demographic.

This is the latest of B2K Development’s Sutton Landing communities, which also includes a 192-unit development in Uniondale. Sutton Landing at

Patchogue, a 139-unit rental development, is slated to open in East Patchogue, north of Sunrise Highway by the end of this year.

All the Sutton Landing projects offer curated amenities typically found in for-sale condo developments, including a community clubhouse with a fitness center, outdoor resort-style pool, pickleball and bocce courts, sports bars and lounges, card rooms, pet spa, outdoor grills, and fire pits. Other amenities include walking trails, community gar-

dens and on-site storage.

Fulfilling a Housing Need

As children leave the nest and couples consider retiring, many of them feel they no longer need or even want to live in a big house with its extra empty rooms, as well as keep up with the never-ending landscaping chores and general upkeep inherent in home ownership.

“A 55 and better lifestyle community like Sutton Landing offers an easy, relaxed lifestyle where people can enjoy all the amenities the community has to offer in a carefree setting, without the hassle that comes with homeownership,” says David Burman, Principal of B2K Development.

Housing for the growing 55 & overpopulation is so sought after that developers can barely keep up with the demand. “We start pre-leasing approximately two months before the anticipated certificate of occupancy for these projects,” Burman says, adding that 40 percent of the Commack development was leased after just one month.

Many people who have firmly established roots — friends, family and familiarity — on Long Island, are now choosing to stay here rather than relocate to Florida and other retirement destinations.

“Why leave when you have everything you know and love here?” Burman says.

The trend seems to be going in reverse of past patterns, with many people coming back from Florida and North Carolina to the Long Island communities they love so much. “We’re seeing that, when given the option, Long Islanders are returning to their hometowns, to retire in the community they know and were a part of building.”

Steady Growth For B2K Development

As developers specializing in residential and commercial development — from construction to management — B2K Development has established strong footholds on Long Island, as well as in Westchester and New Jersey.

To date, the principals of B2K Development have built Sutton Landing communities in Deer Park, Mount Sinai and Uniondale as well as The Seasons 55+ condominiums in Plainview, Elwood, East Meadow, Dix Hills, Seaford, and they are currently finishing the 190-unit condominiums at The Seasons at East Northport.

Other Long Island projects in the developer’s portfolio include 25 communities of The Bristal Assisted Living throughout the tri-state area, as well as residential properties such as the Ocean Grande condominiums in Far Rockway; Aqua on the Ocean in Long Beach; The Brix in Uniondale; Doubleday Court: condos in Garden City, and The Bel Aire. Notable projects include the Long Beach superblock: The Boardwalk for-purchase condos and The Breeze oceanfront rental apartments which comprise a total of 428 units.

“The demand for quality apartment and condominium housing continues to grow dramatically,” Burman says. “At B2K Development, we strive to continue to serve that demand, building luxury, state-of-the-art developments throughout the Eastern Seaboard.”

To learn more or schedule a tour of Sutton Landing at Commack or Sutton Landing at Patchogue, visit www.suttonlanding.com. To learn more about B2K Development, visit www.b2kdevelopment.com.

