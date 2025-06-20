House of the Day

Coastal Cottage on Towd Point ‘Feels Like Old School Hamptons’

By Posted on
Southampton, Towd Point
The waterfront home at 238 Towd Point Road in Southampton is asking $2.75 million.
Courtesy of CeeJackTeam

A home on Towd Point, a peninsula in Southampton between North Sea Harbor and Davis Creeks, offers panoramic waterfront vistas.

It is “the only home on Towd Point that has unobstructed water views from both the front and rear,” says Jack Pearson of the CeeJackTeam at Compass, which is representing the property at 238 Towd Point Road. The asking price is now $2.75 million.

Towd Point is still one of the East End’s best-kept secrets. A coveted enclave along the sandy shore, the quaint beach homes are rarely available.

Towd Point, Southampton
The arrow is pointing to the 1,750-square-foot cottage at 238 Towd Point Road that is for sale.Courtesy of CeeJackTeam

This is a “truly special spot — It feels like old school Hamptons, what the Hamptons used to be,” says Kyle Barisich, the marketing manager for the CeeJack Team.

With 1,750 square feet of space, the cottage promises forever water views from both directions, including North Sea Harbor, Davis Creek and beyond.

The 0.17-acre property features 75 feet of bulkheaded beach, with plenty of space to store paddleboards, kayaks or a Sunfish. Access to Towd Point Beach is just down the road, though this property is like having your very own sandy beach. A back deck overlooks North Sea Harbor.

A quintessential beach cottageCourtesy of CeeJackTeam

The two-bedroom, two-bath house features plenty of coastal charm across both levels. Some of the features include wainscotting, large windows to frame the water views and allow in plenty of natural light, and exposed beams in the ceilings.

The CeeJackTeam says the home, originally built in 1950 and renovated, has been well-maintained under the same owner for decades.

There is even room on the parcel to expand, though we think this cottage is perfect just the way it is.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 238 Towd Point Road, Southampton] | Brokers: CeeJackTeam, Compass | GMAP

Your very own beachCourtesy of CeeJackTeam
A double-height dining areaCourtesy of CeeJackTeam
The view from within the dining area in the home.Courtesy of CeeJackTeam
Th living areaCourtesy of CeeJackTeam

 

Plenty of charming featuresCourtesy of CeeJackTeam
Courtesy of CeeJackTeam
Large windows and a glass door frame the water viewsCourtesy of CeeJackTeam
A deck overlooks the harborCourtesy of CeeJackTeam
A view from the waterCourtesy of CeeJackTeam
Plenty of room to store kayaks, paddle boards and more.Courtesy of CeeJackTeam

About the Author

More in House of the Day

More from our Sister Sites