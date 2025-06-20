The waterfront home at 238 Towd Point Road in Southampton is asking $2.75 million.

A home on Towd Point, a peninsula in Southampton between North Sea Harbor and Davis Creeks, offers panoramic waterfront vistas.

It is “the only home on Towd Point that has unobstructed water views from both the front and rear,” says Jack Pearson of the CeeJackTeam at Compass, which is representing the property at 238 Towd Point Road. The asking price is now $2.75 million.

Towd Point is still one of the East End’s best-kept secrets. A coveted enclave along the sandy shore, the quaint beach homes are rarely available.

This is a “truly special spot — It feels like old school Hamptons, what the Hamptons used to be,” says Kyle Barisich, the marketing manager for the CeeJack Team.

With 1,750 square feet of space, the cottage promises forever water views from both directions, including North Sea Harbor, Davis Creek and beyond.

The 0.17-acre property features 75 feet of bulkheaded beach, with plenty of space to store paddleboards, kayaks or a Sunfish. Access to Towd Point Beach is just down the road, though this property is like having your very own sandy beach. A back deck overlooks North Sea Harbor.

The two-bedroom, two-bath house features plenty of coastal charm across both levels. Some of the features include wainscotting, large windows to frame the water views and allow in plenty of natural light, and exposed beams in the ceilings.

The CeeJackTeam says the home, originally built in 1950 and renovated, has been well-maintained under the same owner for decades.

There is even room on the parcel to expand, though we think this cottage is perfect just the way it is.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 238 Towd Point Road, Southampton] | Brokers: CeeJackTeam, Compass | GMAP