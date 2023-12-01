Final Figure: Mylestone at Meadow Lane Sale Officially Priciest of 2023 in the Hamptons

The home at 700 Meadow Lane in Southampton sold for $112.5 million.

The sale of Southampton’s Mylestone at Meadow Lane is officially the priciest sale of the year in the Hamptons — or at least so far.

According to Suffolk County deed transfers available this week, the oceanfront mega mansion, whose sale Behind The Hedges reported first in November, traded for $112.5 million on October 26. The last ask was $135 million, though it had asked as much as $175 million when it came on the market in 2021.

The Real Deal had reported the sale price, citing a source familiar with the deal, but the deed transfers were only just available to confirm the amount.

The buyer’s identity was shielded by a limited liability corporation called Meerkat LLC.

The seller was Marcia Riklis Hirschfeld, a former advertising executive and philanthropist.

Bespoke exclusively represented the seller in the transaction, while Michael Koeneke of Compass repped the buyer, though both declined to comment.

Hedges was told the property was in contract for five months.

Located on what is known as Billionaires Row, the 15,000-plus-square-foot residence was owned by former advertising executive and philanthropist Marcia Riklis. The home is situated behind two gated entrances on quiet streets in the prestigious estate section, just minutes from shopping and dining in Southampton Village and the area’s most coveted beaches.

The modern Tudor-style mansion enjoys 500 feet of ocean frontage with a private boardwalk and unobstructed panoramic water views of the Atlantic Ocean and Shinnecock Bay. A private pathway across Meadow Lane leads to a deepwater dock that allows for direct water access for boating and fishing.

The home offers 11 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and four half baths, as well as an attached caretaker’s cottage. A grand hall divides the formal living room from a dining area with three sets of French doors that open to the ocean-facing patio. An 800-square-foot glass-enclosed sun porch with a bar is located off of the living room.

The sale of Mylestone at Meadow Lane edged another pricy sale — a Windmill Lane compound in East Hampton, which traded for $91.5 million in an off-market deal back in January. Suffolk County deed transfers available on Friday show that 32 Windmill Lane and 26 Windmill Lane in East Hampton sold in two separate transactions — $77,775,000 and $13,725,000 respectively — on January 11.

Other big sales this year include a Further Lane home in East Hampton where Jackie Kennedy Onassis spent summer vacations as a child. Lasata, as it’s known, was reportedly purchased by the designer Tom Ford for $52 million.

Another Further Lane property traded for $51 million in May. The seller was Peloton co-founder John Foley, who had purchased the property in 2021 for $55 million.

The sale of 140 Murray Place in Southampton falls in line next, another real brokered by Bespoke, falls in next having sold at $41 million.

The house at 51 West End Road in East Hampton fetched $35 million in January. Lloyd and Barbara Macklowe, founders of the prestigious Macklowe Gallery, sold their home to a neighbor, Hard Rock Cafe’s co-founder Peter Morton.

Can the sale of Mylestone at Meadow Lane be bested in 2023? It remains to be seen what else trades this year — or what has gone under the radar.

