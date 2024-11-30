Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union Are Now North Forkers?

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union with Dahveon Morris, Zaire Wade, Kaavia Wade and Zaya Wade at Dwyane Wade’s 003 Statues Are Forever Party With FWRD at Queen Miami Beach on October 25, 2024 in Miami Beach.

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Retired NBA star Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union may soon be seen around the North Fork. While the Hamptons are where most celebrity couples flock, Wade and Union instead purchased a $2.6 million home in the less ritzy Jamesport.

The modern home just steps from the Long Island Sound, which has been featured in the magazines Domino and Dwell, was sold in an off-market deal. The New York Post was the first to report the couple’s purchase of the undisclosed address. Sheri Winter Parker of The Corcoran Group was involved in the sale, but Corcoran declined to comment.

Suffolk County deed transfers for the sale were not yet available, but Behind The Hedges was able to figure out the home’s location in Riverhead Town.

The 0.47-acre lot was originally home to a 1940s cabin that former owners Julie Satow, a best-selling author, and Stuart Elliott, the CEO and editor-in-chief of the Real Deal, purchased in 2016 for $600,000, according to property records.

Designer Jennifer Bunsa of Bunsa Studios, whom they had worked with on their West Village home, and architect, Eric Liftin of MESH Architectures, helped them build their dream home to replace it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 3,500-square-foot home features three bedrooms, three bathrooms and an additional study/guest room.

The spacious living room with high ceilings leads to a deck that steps down toward the water (both articles refer to the ocean views, though the home is located on the Sound).

“The kitchen’s Hex Thirds cement tiles by Popham Design merge into white-stained Custom New Heart pine flooring by Resawn,” the Dwell article states. “Terrazzo counters by Concrete Collaborative echo the color tones of the floor tiles.”

Taxes are around $32,000 annually.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.