Oceanfront Southampton Home Asking $41 Million Sells

The oceanfront house at 140 Murray Place in Southampton sold recently with a last ask of $41.9 million.

Bespoke Real Estate, which represented the buyer and seller in the transaction, declined to comment on the sale of 140 Murray Lane. The official closing price has not yet been revealed, though there is an indication the property sold for $41 million. It originally went on the market in 2022 for $44.995 million.

The nearly 8,000-square-foot modern house sits on 2.64 acres with 191 feet of Atlantic Ocean frontage. Built in 1992, there are six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms.

The gated property also includes a heated gunite swimming pool, a clay tennis court and a private boardwalk to the beach.

Bespoke billed it as “a unique opportunity to move in or create a dream oceanfront estate.”

Records show the property was previously owned by Irving L. Rousso, a founding partner of and president of Russ Togs Inc., once a leading women’s sportswear manufacturer that produced apparel under such labels as Russ, Villager and Crazy Horse before shutting down in the early 1990s, according to his obituary in WWD. Also a philanthropist, he died in 2017 at the age of 92.

The seller is listed as Devon Real Estate LLC, which purchased the property in 1997 for $6.5 million, property records show. According to a 2022 article by Mansion Global, the company is tied to Susan Lloyd, widow of the Vienna-born art dealer Frank Lloyd.

The property is among some of the priciest residences to sell this year.

In the No. 1 spot in 2023 so far is $91.5 million off-market deal from January. Suffolk County deed transfers show that two oceanfront properties, 32 Windmill Lane and 26 Windmill Lane in East Hampton, sold in two separate transactions — $77,775,000 and $13,725,000 respectively.

In August, the East Hampton home where Jackie Kennedy Onassis spent summer vacations as a child, known as Lasata, was purchased by the designer Tom Ford for $52 million.

Back in May, a Further Lane property traded for $51 million. The seller was Peloton co-founder John Foley, who had purchased the property in 2021 for $55 million.

The sale of 140 Murray Place falls in line next, followed by the oceanfront estate at 51 West End Road in East Hampton, which fetched $35 million in January. Lloyd and Barbara Macklowe, founders of the prestigious Macklowe Gallery, sold their home to a neighbor, Hard Rock Cafe’s co-founder Peter Morton.

