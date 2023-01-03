Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

With the arrival of 2023, let’s take a look back at the year that was in real estate. It was by no means a dud when it comes to the uber luxury real estate market, but it was not quite as extraordinary as 2021 when the largest sale in Hamptons history with the priciest sale topping out at $84.5 million (as opposed to last year’s $118.5 million deal).

However, 2022 did set some records, including the highest price ever paid for a non-waterfront property in the Hamptons. Check out which transactions made the top 10 list of confirmed sales as of December 31. Hedges will update our list online if the Suffolk County deed transfers later reveal any other sales closed that fit the top 10 biggest sales of the year.

The top 10 priciest Hamptons real estate in 2022:

1) 153 Lily Pond Lane, East Hampton | $84.5 million

The 2022 year started with a big deal. Ron Perelman, the embattled chairman and chief executive of MacAndrews & Forbes, which most notably oversees Revlon, sold this East Hampton estate on January 6, 2022. Sotheby’s International Realty’s Harald Grant listed the 8.5-acre property, one of Perelman’s two East Hampton estates, for $115 million over the summer of 2021. Photos of the 11,425-square-foot estate were not released to the media, though Grant published them on his Instagram page, taking credit for the biggest sale in the Hamptons in 2022. The buyer was listed only as 153 LPL LLC.

2) 160 Ox Pasture Road, Southampton | $70 million

The Linden Estate in Southampton Village, on the market for the better part of a decade, sold in November for $70 million — the highest price ever paid for a non-waterfront property in the Hamptons. Grant and Tim Davis of the Corcoran Group co-listed the 10-acre property and Davis also represented the buyers, who paid slightly over the last asking price of $69.95 million. Juergen Friedrich, a former executive of Esprit, and his wife, Anke Beck-Friedrich, who owned it in a holding company’s name, were the sellers of the traditional-style manor house with its recognizable red-tile gambrel roof that spans 18,000 square feet. The Friedrichs purchased the Linden Estate for about $8.5 million in 2002. There is no word yet on who the new owners are.

3) 1080 & 1100 Meadow Lane, Southampton | $66.25 million

The two contiguous oceanfront properties on Billionaires Row sold for a combined $66.25 million, which Hedgerow Exclusive Properties, which brokered the deal with Grant, called the most expensive land trade in Southampton. The 2.4-acre vacant property at 1100 Meadow Lane officially went for $32.5 million on June 30, while the 4.5-acre property with several structures on it at 1080 Meadow Lane traded on July 22 for $33.75 million. They were bought by different entities, Southampton Oceanfront LP and Dunes Development Partners LP respectively. The combined asking price had been $78 million. Though they were once offered as a 14-acre compound for $150 with a neighboring property at 1116 Meadow Lane, the latter sold separately for $48 million. They all once belonged to billionaire media executive Robert F.X. Sillerman.

4) 7 Fairfield Pond Lane, Sagaponack | $50 million

A contemporary-style oceanfront home on a three-acre property between the Atlantic Ocean and Fairfield Pond exchanged hands on January 20, 2022, in an off-market deal. Sembro LLC, which has owned the property since 2006, sold it to Samudra Farms LLC. Bespoke Real Estate represented both the buyer and seller. The approximately 10,000-square-foot linear-form house was designed by Bates + Masi Architects.

5) 1116 Meadow Lane, Southampton | $48 million

Once part of the estate mentioned earlier that belonged to Sillerman, who held an interest in Elvis Presley’s Graceland and was the founder of the electronic dance music company SFX Entertainment, this property sold first on June 17. Grant also brokered this deal, which was for a 3.65-acre property with a 12,000-square-foot house on it, built in 2010, and 200 feet of oceanfront.

6) 35 Potato Road & 543 Daniel’s Lane, Sagaponack | $46.5 million

These two parcels sold in May but went into contract in March before officially coming to market for $48 million. Two oceanfront acres with a 5,200-square-foot with 250 feet of direct ocean frontage at 35 Potato Road sold for $34.5 million. The vacant two-acre property to the north at 543 Daniel’s Lane, one of the last undeveloped parcels that close to the beach, sold for $12 million. Christopher Covert and Chris Coleman of Compass repped the seller, while Hedgerow brought the buyer. The properties had been owned by former Johnson & Johnson chairman and CEO, the late James (Jim) E. Burke, and his wife, the late philanthropist Diane (Didi) W. Burke, along with Burke’s sister, the philanthropist Phyllis Davis. The buyers were listed only as 35 Spud LLC and 543 Spud LLC.

7) 194 & 218 Meadowlark Lane, Bridgehampton | $45 million

The nearly five-acre pond-front compound sold in an off-market transaction, marking the most expensive single trade on Sagaponack Pond in Hamptons’ history, according to Hedgerow Exclusive Properties, which brokered the deal with Christopher Covert of Compass. The Wall Street Journal, which was the first to report the sale, identified the seller as noted divorce lawyer Irving Shafran, who built a nearly 7,500-square-foot main house there, along with a tennis court and pool. The six-bedroom house is situated on 4.1 acres, records show. approximately 4 acres with an adjacent, roughly 1-acre buildable lot. A neighboring lot of just under one acre in size was also part of the deal.

8) 11 Beach Plum Court, Amagansett | $42 million

Hedge fund manager Adam Levinson sold his newly built modern Napeague home for $42 million, in an off-market deal on April 28. It is believed to be the biggest deal in Amagansett’s history. While the seller was listed as a limited liability company, online records connect it to Adam Levinson, the managing partner and chief investment officer for Singapore-based Graticule Asset Management Asia, and his wife, Brittany Levinson. They appear to be headed for the West Coast, as he bought a 30,000-square-foot mansion in Bel-Air for $58.5 million, The Real Deal reported in May. The new owner of the Hamptons home was veiled under an LLC called BPC 11. It was unclear who brokered the deal.

8) 10 Tyson Lane, Amagansett | $37.125 million

Oceanfront properties belonging to Helmut Lang, the Austrian designer and artist, were sold for a combined $67.5 million, making it one of the top three biggest deals of 2022. We placed it at number eight on our list because the properties were sold to different people. The 1.6-acre parcel with three outbuildings on it at 10 Tyson Lane sold for $37,125,000 on March 25, while 8 Tyson Lane, a 1.1-acre property, went for $30,375,000 on March 24. The Wall Street Journal reported in May that two neighbors, Howard Marks, the billionaire co-founder of Oaktree Capital Management, and John B. Hess, the CEO of Hess Corp., were the buyers respectively. Back in 2020, Hess also purchased a portion of Lang’s Tyson Lane property, totaling less than an acre, for $9 million, according to records.

9) 199 Coopers Neck Lane, Southampton | $32.2 million

The Atterbury Estate in Southampton Village, which underwent a massive renovation, sold on May 26 for a total of $32.2 million. The residence at 199 Coopers Neck Lane, set on three acres, was owned by David Walentas, the real-estate investor who developed Dumbo in Brooklyn. He and his late wife, Jane Walentas, bought the home in 2019 for $11.9 million to restore it to its former glory. As the two-year project drew to a close, it was listed for $35 million in April of 2021, though the last asking price was $37 million. Christopher Burnside of Brown Harris Stevens and Bespoke had the co-exclusive. Grant of Sotheby’s repped the buyers, who are, according to The Wall Street Journal, Stewart Butterfield, co-founder and CEO of the messaging company Slack, and Jen Rubio, co-founder and CEO of Away, a luggage manufacturer and retailer. Walentas told WSJ that the proceeds from the sale will go to the University of Virginia, as part of his pledge to donate $100 million to his alma mater.

10) 325 Bluff Road, Amagansett | $32 million

This oceanfront estate set on 2.59 acres along the ocean between Indian Wells and Atlantic Beaches sold in an off-market transaction on March 4. Hedgerow Exclusive Properties brokered the deal. The buyer was also veiled, using the name Bluff Road Associates LLC.

