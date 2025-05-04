Signs of Pest Infestation in a Home

Individuals can keep an eye open for the following signs of pest infestation. (MCC)

As any seasoned party host knows, guests can sometimes overstay their welcome. But what about guests that were never welcome in the first place?

Pests can wreak havoc on a home, contributing to significant and costly damage and potentially exposing residents, particularly pets, to harmful illnesses. Pest infestation can occur any time of year, but homeowners may be most likely to see signs of infestation during spring cleaning sessions in areas of the home where they didn’t spend much time in the previous months, such as attics and garages.

As spring cleaning season kicks off, individuals can keep an eye open for the following signs of pest infestation.

Nesting materials: Pests may drag certain nesting materials from outdoor areas into a home. Leaves and grass clippings as well as twigs may be used to construct a warm nest in interior spaces. Pests also transport nesting materials that are inside a home to other areas of a home that are more secluded. Fabric, paper products, including chewed cardboard, and insulation seen in unusual spaces may be left behind by pests nesting in other areas. If there’s a trail of such materials, follow it to see if you can find a nest.

Pets behaving strangely: Pets can’t tell their owners if there’s pests in a home, but they may exhibit signs suggesting an infestation. Pets may start scratching at walls and doors with their paws or sniffing around areas where they can smell pests.

Unexplained odors: Foul odors are not necessarily indicative of a pest infestation, as such aromas could indicate a range of issues. But pest feces can produce a foul odor, and some pest infestations can lead to mold growth that also produces unpleasant smells.

Destroyed items: Certain pests may gnaw or chew on items, including electrical wires, home furnishings and food packaging. Homeowners who keep a stocked pantry of dry goods and notice packages have been damaged or chewed through likely have a pest infestation.

Droppings: Of course, droppings are a telltale indicator of a pest infestation. Rodent droppings are small, black and shaped like a grain of rice. Pests such as termites might leave pellet-shaped droppings in their wake. Signs of pest infestation may be discovered during spring cleaning sessions.

If homeowners suspect pest infestations in their home, they can examine out-of-the-way spaces with a flashlight and contact a pest control specialist to identify and address any issues they uncover.

-Metro Creative Connection