Do You Have Bed Bugs?

Few things are more inviting than slipping underneath the sheets and nestling into a freshly fluffed pillow at bedtime.

The serenity and rest that a comfortable sleeping environment affords is something people look forward to at the end of a busy day. But that peace can be disrupted when an unwelcome visitor also is snuggling in the folds of a cozy bed.

Bed bugs are insects that feed on the blood of animals. That makes humans fair game as a food source for these common ectoparasites.

Bed bug infestations occur when these pests are brought into a home, whether they hitch a ride on luggage after a trip or attach to a piece of used furniture purchased through an online marketplace. Sometimes they come home with college students who transport them from their dorm rooms.

Bed bugs are found all over the world and can make their way just about anywhere. People may think they don’t have bed bugs if they don’t experience mysterious bites or reactions. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says that bites on the skin actually are a poor indicator of a bed bug infestation.

That’s because bed bug bites can look like bites from other insects or even rashes or fungal infections. Also, some people do not react to bed bug bites at all. A more accurate way to diagnose a bed bug problem is to look for physical signs of the bugs.

Adult bed bugs are flat and reddish-brown in color, wingless, and are about the size of an apple seed. Immature bed bugs also can be seen with the naked eye but are smaller. They are translucent and whitish-yellow in color. Bed bug eggs are pearl white in color and have obvious eye spots if they are older than five days. They also are about the size of a head of a pin, making them hard to spot.

Bed bugs don’t make nests, but they tend to live in groups in hiding places. This includes the crevices where carpeting meets molding; near the seams and tags of mattresses or box springs; in the cracks of a bed frame or headboard; or anywhere they can tuck their bodies.

Bed bugs can eventually move into folds of curtains, electrical outlets, joints of drawers, or appliances, says WebMD. Bed bugs prefer to move around at night, but if hungry they will seek out hosts in full daylight.

Apart from seeing the physical bugs, people are urged to look for rusty or reddish stains on bed sheets or mattresses caused by bed bugs being crushed. Small dark spots may indicate bed bug excrement and may bleed on fabric like a marker would. One also might see molted shell casings from the bugs.

Controlling bed bugs is a multi-step process. Vacuuming frequently and emptying the canister into a sealed container is a start. Moving the bed away from walls and furniture and using sealed mattress covers and pillow cases also can help. Linens should be washed and put in a hot dryer for at least 30 minutes to kill any residual bed bugs.

Severe cases may require the use of pesticides, which should be handled by a professional exterminator.

