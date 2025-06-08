How To Boost Home Value Before Selling

Homeowners with properties they are considering listing for sale would be wise to make certain changes that will help garner the best prices from buyers. (MCC)

People considering buying or selling a home are facing a unique market. The real estate market has been in flux for several years, and high interest rates have made it more expensive to borrow.

The Mortgage Bankers Association is projecting that 30-year mortgage rates will level out to 6.5% for the foreseeable future. That means that people who have been waiting for changes in the real estate market could be disappointed, and hesitant buyers may finally just bite the bullet and buy even if mortgage rates are not where they hoped they’d be in 2025.

Homeowners with properties they are considering listing for sale would be wise to make certain changes that will help garner the best prices from buyers.

Make kitchen and bath improvements

The kitchen is the heart of many homes. Real estate agents may recommend that homeowners make minor to moderate kitchen upgrades like resurfacing cabinets, upgrading countertops and changing fixtures or hardware to give the room an overhaul. Homeowners also should look to bathroom updates as smart investments that can improve home value. Katie Severance, author of The Brilliant Home Buyer, characterizes kitchens and baths as “money rooms” that add the most value to a home.

Declutter the home

Homeowners should clean out items they no longer need. Decluttering can make a space feel bigger, which is beneficial in a market where open concept floor plans remain popular among home buyers. When buyers walk through a prospective home, they want to envision themselves living there, something that is more easily done if the home isn’t overrun with the current homeowner’s belongings.

Get to painting

Painting a home is a cost-effective renovation with a lot of oomph. Freshly painted rooms appear clean and updated, says HGTV, and that can appeal to buyers. Homeowners should choose neutral colors to accommodate the widest array of potential buyers.

Improve the landscaping

The exterior of a home is the first thing potential buyers will see as they roll up to view a property or look at a listing online. Homeowners should start by evaluating and enhancing the landscaping. Ensure the lawn is well-maintained and add plants that provide color without a lot of maintenance.

Expand usable space

Homeowners can think about adding to the usable space in a home. This translates into finishing basements or attics or even converting garages to rooms. Or it may involve adding a three-season room. Homeowners can consider a number of improvements to increase the resale value of their properties.

-Metro Creative Connection