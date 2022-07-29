Helmut Lang’s East Hampton Properties Sold for $67.5 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

In May, news broke that East Hampton properties belonging to Helmut Lang, the Austrian designer and artist, were sold for approximately $70 million. We now know the two properties sold for $67.5 million to be exact, officially placing it as one of the biggest deals so far in 2022.

According to Suffolk County deed transfers available this month, Lang’s properties sold 10 Tyson Lane, in the hamlet of Amagansett for $37,125,000 and 8 Tyson Lane, for $30,375,000 in late March.

The Wall Street Journal reported in May that two neighbors, John B. Hess, the CEO of Hess Corp., and Howard Marks, the billionaire co-founder of Oaktree Capital Management, were behind the land deal. Back in 2020, Hess purchased a portion of Lang’s Tyson Lane property, totaling less than an acre, for $9 million, according to records.

Combined, the deal is the second biggest sale of the year in the Hamptons, second only to Ron Perelman’s East Hampton estate on Lily Pond Lane which sold for $84.5 million. Looking at the sales individually, they are still among the top 10 priciest sales of 2022.

While the buyer for 10 Tyson Lane was listed only as a limited liability company called Hampton Wyeth LLC, it was reportedly Marks, the largest investor in distressed securities worldwide, who paid for the roughly 1.6-acre oceanfront property, which has three outbuildings on it, including a guest house and a garage. Hess is the buyer of the 1.1 acres at 8 Tyson Lane, under the entity of MFGEH LLC, with the main house on it.

Both men have amassed a real estate compound over the last decade or so. In 2010, Marks bought television and branding professional Donny Deutsch’s Further Lane property for $30 million and, in 2019, he purchased Roy and Barbara Zuckerberg’s estate, behind his property and alongside Lang’s Tyson Lane estate, in a deal worth a combined $30 million, The New York Post reported at the time.

Lang, best known for his minimalist, deconstructive fashions in the 1990s, purchased 6, 8, and 10 Tyson Lane in 1999, supposedly outbidding Jerry Seinfeld for the properties. Records show he purchased 8 Tyson Lane for $8.7 million. A limited liability company tied to Lang purchased 10 Tyson Lane that same year for $6 million. The flag lot went for $800,000 in 1999.

Lang and his life partner, Edward Pavlick, will get to remain in the Tyson Lane home for two years, WSJ reported.

However, Lang has been reported as the buyer of a secluded Barcelona Point property in East Hampton, which sold late last year. The waterfront parcel with a 2,500-square-foot home, surrounded by 700 acres of state-owned land, hit the market on May 21 for $8.1 million, but sold for $2 million over ask.

The Post named Lang as the buyer in June.

