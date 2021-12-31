Barcelona Point Property Sells for More Than $2 Million Over Ask

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A secluded property on Barcelona Point in East Hampton has sold for $10.2 million — more than $2 million over ask.

The waterfront parcel with a 2,500-square-foot home, surrounded by 700 acres of state-owned land, hit the market on May 21 for $8.1 million. Mary Ellen McGuire of Brown Harris Stevens not only had the listing, but sold it last week.

“The property is incomparable in that it is 1.84 waterfront acres surrounded by 700 acres of state-owned land,” McGuire tells Behind The Hedges. While the address is 693 Route 114 in East Hampton, the property is accessed by a two-mile, scenic drive on a rural stretch of road maintained by the town’s most historic governing body, the East Hampton Trustees. The unique property is “so elevated that you are not in a flood zone,” McGuire adds.

“There is nothing like it and was very hard to comp out,” she says.

Barcelona Point is a hidden enclave in East Hampton. Local lore says that sailors returning to the whaling port of Sag Harbor in the 1800s were reminded of Barcelona when passing the 80-foot bluffs, which led to the name. Thanks to preserved land, there are still panoramic water views and natural vegetation. The area is home to miles of hiking trails, some of which date back to the 1700s, and that goes through wooded forests, along tidal wetlands and atop the bluffs.

While the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath house is “primed for renovation or replacement,” according to the listing, the property is the real gem. Views stretch over Sag Harbor Bay as far as the eye can see. There is also a large sundeck and heated vinyl pool.

“The beauty and quiet enjoyment is worth every penny,” says McGuire. “If I was in a position to purchase a multi-million dollar property, I would not hesitate to outbid whatever was on table!”

With more than one interested party, the property went into contract on November 12 and closed on December 22.