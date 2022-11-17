Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The Linden Estate in Southampton Village, on the market for the better part of a decade, has officially been sold for $70 million — the highest price ever paid for a non-waterfront property in the Hamptons.

Harald Grant of Sotheby’s International Realty and Tim Davis of the Corcoran Group co-listed the 10-acre property at 160 Ox Pasture Road and also represented the buyers, who paid slightly over the last asking price of $69.95 million. In August, Behind The Hedges reported the estate went into contract.

The traditional-style manor house with its recognizable red-tile gambrel roof spans 18,000 square feet and is located in the exclusive estate section.

“Very few properties can compare in terms of the acreage, the incredible landscaping, the size of the main residence, and the array of incredible amenities, especially the pool house conservatory,” Grant has said in the past. “Most of all its provenance is nonpareil, from the original architect, Grosvenor Atterbury, to the Frederick Law Olmsted park-like landscape design.”

There is no word yet on who the new owners are. Grant declined to comment.

Juergen Friedrich, a former executive of Esprit, and his wife, Anke Beck-Friedrich, who owned it in a holding company’s name, were the sellers.

The Friedrichs purchased the Linden Estate for about $8.5 million in 2002, according to Curbed Hamptons. In 2008, they listed it for $60 million and eventually rented the property, reportedly at the price of $850,000 per month, according to Business Insider. It later popped back up on the market in 2013 for about $45 million.

In late 2020, it was re-listed for $75 million.

The estate boasts two pools, one of which is an indoor ozone lap pool that sits under a crystal pavilion and features a playful water slide and waterfall. The pool outside also has a spa, surrounded by a stone patio. Renowned interior designer Steven Gambrel recently completed a pool pavilion.

There is also a grass tennis court, a paddle court and two pavilions with full kitchens and arbors.

The estate’s name comes from the specimen trees that line the property and came from Olmsted, the father of landscape architecture who is best known for designing Central Park and the Biltmore Estate.

Atterbury, who spent summers on his family’s 80-acre estate in nearby Shinnecock Hills (a section in Shinnecock Hills is now called the Atterbury Estates) designed the home in 1915.

Today, the grandeur of Atterbury’s design is still evident with many of the authentic details preserved. There is original millwork and massive fireplaces—a total of eight wood-burning fireplaces. A grand hall leads into the main living room with coffered ceilings, where glass doors in the living room provide a picturesque view of the estate with its mature trees, flowering shrubs, evergreen perimeters and rose gardens. In the library, the original oak walls, lined in leather, can be found, along with hand-carved, ornamental plaster ceilings.

Record Sale in the Hamptons

Looking at the top sales for 2022, the Linden Estate transaction is the second priciest of the year.

The most expensive sale of the year still belongs to the $84.5 million trade on Lily Pond Lane in East Hampton. The 8.5-acre estate was sold in January by Ron Perelman, the embattled chairman and chief executive of MacAndrews & Forbes, which most notably oversees Revlon.

The third highest is the sale of two properties on Tyson Lane in Amagansett. The designer Helmut Lang sold them for a combined $67.5 million.

