A Captivating Cottage in the North Sea Beach Colony

Anyone looking for a home or a weekend getaway could do much worse than this captivating cottage, listed by Mary Slattery at Corcoran. It's smallish at 1637 square feet, but there are five bedrooms and two baths. Anyway, who wants to be inside? The area is spectacular. Cow Neck Farm and Port of Missing Men are the two great estates nearby, and while this place is just a mite smaller at 0.12 of an acre, it's just a short walk to the North Sea Beach Colony's private Peconic Bay access where you can swim, sail, kayak, SUP, or just watch the sunsets.

The house is being sold furnished, so you can move right in. The best part is the asking price, just $975K. Given how fast properties under a million tend to be scooped up these days, we suspect this place won't be around long.

For more, click here. 50 South Street, Southampton