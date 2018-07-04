Why Doesn't Anyone Love This Stunning Gin Lane Property?

This Gin Lane estate, with truly magical gardens, offers so much, and yet no one has purchased it in the two years or so it's been on and off the market. We think we know why, though.

It's the interiors. They're way too formal and Mario Buatta-ish for the way buyers of higher end Hamptons houses want to live now. Don't get us wrong, they're attractive, but they're just too dated for a younger buyer. We love the classy, old-school elegant details of the house, though, like a cutting room for arranging flowers. You half-expect to see Katharine Hepburn stripping thorns from roses there. Of course, with gardens as beautiful as the one here, the owner deserves to have lovely cut flowers in every room.

The two acres of land estate have been beautifully designed with fountains, stonework, enchanting secret areas, rolling lawns and foaming hydrangeas. There's also a lovely pool surrounded by brick pavers and a tennis court. The covered porch and the summerhouse have similar bell roofs, as does the ceiling of the master bedroom.

The house, built in 2002, is a gambrel style. It's spacious at 7500 square feet, with nine bedrooms, nine baths and two half baths, a staff wing, and a two-car garage. The interiors are very traditional; nice features include a large fireplace by the kitchen dining area, the copper hood over the range, limestone flags in many areas of the house and parquet de Versailles in others.

Asking price for the property, listed by Pat Petrillo at Sotheby's, is $13.5 million, which is quite a big cut from the original ask of $21 million in April 2016. If this place doesn't find a buyer soon, we really recommend the interiors be toned down a bit.

For more, click here. 237 Gin Lane, Southampton