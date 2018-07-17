Rachael Ray Drops the Price of Her Hamptons Property Again

This is not a hard concept but many sellers fail to grasp it: if you list your property and no one buys it, drop the price. The market decides what it's worth, not the seller. That is, you mean business about selling, rather than just testing the waters.

TV chef Rachael Ray obviously wants to move on. Last year, she put her Southampton home on the market. We liked the light, bright house, but were unsure about the asking price, which was $4.9 million. Since then she's relisted the property, now with Angela Boyer-Stump at Sotheby's and dropped her price twice. Now the ask is $4.2 million for the whole property, which comprises six acres (including a separate five-acre empty lot on which another house could be built), or $3.5 million for the house plus one acre.

The renovated house is all one level, making it perfect for an older, retired couple. (And nicely decorated courtesy of the Rachael Ray Home Collection! The contents are available as well, for a real turnkey experience.) There's 3000 square feet with three bedrooms and five bathrooms, and everything is newly renovated. Of course the open floor plan includes a handsome new kitchen.

There's a very generous and private 6.1 acres of land, which includes the requisite gunite pool, a patio with pergola, a pool house and a one-room separate building for relaxing.

The property is large and backs onto the Southampton Golf Club; but it's one of the highest priced in the area. What do you think of the place?

For more, click here. 234 Tuckahoe Lane, Southampton