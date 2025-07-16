West Hampton Dunes House Sale Sets New Record

A waterfront home along Dune Road, in the section that is part of the small Village of West Hampton Dunes, sold for $8,225,000 earlier this month, the highest sale ever recorded in West Hampton Dunes.
The previously highest recorded sale in the village was for 879 Dune Road for $7,265,000.
The newly built home at 774B Dune Road, which enjoys direct access to Moriches Bay and views of the ocean, was a co-exclusive listing at 774B Dune Road, with Jack Richardson of SERHANT. and Chris Furchert of Compass. Dee Bonner and Katie Doubleday of Dee & Kate Estates, also of SERHANT., brought he buyer to the deal, which closed July 3.
“It’s not just about the number. It’s about the strategy,” Richardson says. “I approached this property like a brand launch, not just a listing. We leveraged elevated media, precise digital targeting and relentless buyer-side pressure to command this number. I knew the story this home could tell, and we made sure the right people heard it. Results like this don’t happen by accident — they happen by design.”
First Dunes Development, run by Harvey and Chad Gessin, was behind the project for this modern beach home. The bay views are apparent the moment you walk into the grand foyer through the open-concept living and dining areas with floor-to-ceiling windows. A bespoke glass-wrapped staircase in the foyer is practically a work of art.
The last asking price for the six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bath home was $8,749,000.
Asked what drew their buyers to this home, Doubleday and Bonner say it was “the magnificent construction by First Dunes, the outdoor space and that the house itself is set back and away from the other homes on Dune Road, affording them better views and more privacy.”
“West Hampton Dunes has some of the best unrestricted views of both the ocean and bay, you get views from every level, and amazing sunsets,” they continue. “When you compare 774B Dune to everything else that is currently or was recently available, everything else needs millions of dollars of work to look like this home, it’s beautiful. This was one of the only homes available that was truly move-in ready, where our buyers could start to enjoy it to the fullest extent right away.”
The main level invites seamless indoor-outdoor living with expansive sliding doors that lead out onto the deck where there is a waterside pool and spa. A porcelain-wrapped fireplace warms the living room, while the adjacent chef’s kitchen is outfitted with top-of-the-line Gaggenau and Thermador appliances.
The primary suite can be found on the second level, featuring vaulted ceilings, a private balcony and a spa-like bathroom with ocean views. There are two additional en suite bedrooms on the second level, each with an en suite bathroom.
A third level boasts two more en suite bedrooms, plus a bonus room.
“Every facet of this exceptional residence exudes craftsmanship and refinement with an array of coastal details ensuring the highest standards of resilience, durability and safety,” the listing description says.
There is also a four-car garage and additional storage underneath the home on the 0.47-acre lot.
By comparison, the current record for Westhampton Beach was for the oceanfront home at 175 Dune Road, which sold for $14 million in 2015.
Check out more photos below.
