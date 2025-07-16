West Hampton Dunes House Sale Sets New Record

The stunning new build at 774B Dune Road in West Hampton Dunes set a record for the village.

A waterfront home along Dune Road, in the section that is part of the small Village of West Hampton Dunes, sold for $8,225,000 earlier this month, the highest sale ever recorded in West Hampton Dunes.

The previously highest recorded sale in the village was for 879 Dune Road for $7,265,000.

The newly built home at 774B Dune Road, which enjoys direct access to Moriches Bay and views of the ocean, was a co-exclusive listing at 774B Dune Road, with Jack Richardson of SERHANT. and Chris Furchert of Compass. Dee Bonner and Katie Doubleday of Dee & Kate Estates, also of SERHANT., brought he buyer to the deal, which closed July 3.

“It’s not just about the number. It’s about the strategy,” Richardson says. “I approached this property like a brand launch, not just a listing. We leveraged elevated media, precise digital targeting and relentless buyer-side pressure to command this number. I knew the story this home could tell, and we made sure the right people heard it. Results like this don’t happen by accident — they happen by design.”

First Dunes Development, run by Harvey and Chad Gessin, was behind the project for this modern beach home. The bay views are apparent the moment you walk into the grand foyer through the open-concept living and dining areas with floor-to-ceiling windows. A bespoke glass-wrapped staircase in the foyer is practically a work of art.

The last asking price for the six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bath home was $8,749,000.