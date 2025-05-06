Westhampton Beach

Rare Westhampton Beach Listing Comes to Market at $11M

The Westhampton Beach estate is one of the few with water views, a dock, a full-size tennis court, a pool and pool house — all on a single parcel.
Courtesy of SERHANT.

A rare, waterfront estate in Westhampton Beach is being offered on the market for the first time. Jack Richardson of SERHANT. has the listing for 14 Apaucuck Point Road for $10,999,000.

The three-acre estate is one of the few Westhampton properties with expansive water views, a private dock, a full-size tennis court, a gunite pool and pool house — all on a single parcel overlooking Moriches Bay, Richardson says.

Created by the noted Hamptons builder George Vickers, the 5,500-square-foot main residence was designed for “sophisticated coastal living,” all surrounded by resort-caliber amenities behind a gated entrance.

George Vickers built the nearly 6,000-square-foot main home.Courtesy of SERHANT.

With exceptional details and a timeless Hamptons design, the house features high ceilings, water views from the main living spaces, and seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor living spaces.

A massive, well-appointed eat-in chef’s kitchen enjoys an adjoined family room/sun room with water vistas and a stone fireplace for chilly evenings. A nearby formal dining room and living room also benefit from a water view. Both the living room and den are warmed by a fireplace.

The infinity pool and spa overlook a large green lawn that rolls down to the water.

A view from a bedroom balconyCourtesy of SERHANT.

There are five bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms in the main house, plus a separate two-bedroom, two-and-a-half guest cottage.

The estate also includes a detached building, currently being used as a gym. There are both two-car attached and detached garages, making this the perfect space for a car collector.

The property comes with direct access to the bay with a dock that allows for boating, kayaking or paddle boarding.

Check out more photos below.

Courtesy of SERHANT.
