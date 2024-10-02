Two separate commercial properties at 56 and 58 South Bay Avenue in Eastport are now available.

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A large waterfront catering hall and a separate restaurant in Eastport, on the edge of Southampton Town, have come to the commercial market.

The two separate properties at 56 and 58 South Bay Avenue, totaling more than 1.52 acres, sit directly on Moriches Bay and offer two food and beverage venues (most recently Trumpets on the Bay). There is a large amount of space to work with — approximately 7,500 square feet with 210 approved seats.

The asking price is $6,875,000. Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc of Hamptons Compass Commercial represent the listing.

The 0.52-acre parcel at 56 South Bay Avenue offers a 4,900-square-foot, two-story catering hall, built in 2002. There are 800 square feet of outdoor decking boasting incredible views. With two private rooms, there are a total of 120 dining seats. There is also an elevator.

“Designed as a stunning banquet hall for weddings and events, this expertly crafted structure offers extremely impressive vaulted ceilings, walls of glass on the water, and a tremendous open events space,” the description says. “This building speaks for itself as one of the premier special event spaces on the East End of Long Island.”

The property at 58 South Bay Avenue provides a 2,500-square-foot restaurant with 500 square feet of decking and 90 seats. The 1.03-acre waterfront lot also includes 15 boat slips, plus the opportunity to add more.

The restaurant building has “a great reputation in the community as a special waterfront dining experience with fine American-Continental cuisine,” the agents say.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.