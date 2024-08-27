East Hampton Plumbing Supply Business, Property for Sale

East Hampton Plumbing & Heating Supply has been family-owned and operated since 1974.

The owners of East Hampton Plumbing & Heating Supply, a 15,000-square-foot building in the commercial heart of Wainscott, are shopping for buyers.

Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc of Hamptons Compass Commercial represent the listing at 348 Montauk Highway. The asking price has not been made public.

“We are excited and grateful to represent this highly visibly commercial property in Wainscott,” Sztorc tells Behind The Hedges. “The family business who owns the site has been a fixture of the community for many years and they are now looking to pass the torch.”

East Hampton Plumbing & Heating Supply has been in existence since 1974.

A multi-use structure, it is ideal for a variety of businesses, the agents say. It’s currently used as a showroom, an office and a warehouse with five separate bays, three loading docks and two levels of interior storage.

A total of 9,124 square feet can be found on the ground floor, while 5,972 square feet can be found on the second floor. There is a courtyard in the rear that provides access to the warehouse bays. The site has a total of 26 parking spots and access for trucks/trailers.

“The mixture of outdoor storage, interior warehouse space, & retail/office makes this a spectacular opportunity,” the listing points out.

The 0.35-acre site could also be delivered vacant, according to the offering memorandum. There is potential to reimagine the space as a large showroom or trade wholesale.

The business is also for sale.

The highly visible property is located just west of East Hampton Village.

Surrounding neighbors include Wainscott Hardware, Mattress Firm, Aboff’s Paints, Levain Bakery and Goldberg’s Famous Bagels. Head north to find LTV Studios, the East Hampton Airport and its Executive Terminal, Wainsoctt Farms and more.

