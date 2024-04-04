The Surfside Inn, which includes a restaurant and guest rooms in Montauk, is on the market for $7.25 million.

The Surfside Inn & Restaurant, a Montauk mainstay with Atlantic Ocean views, has hit the commercial real estate market for $7.25 million. Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc of Hamptons Compass Commercial have the exclusive listing.

Located at 685 Old Montauk Highway, just across the run that runs along the ocean cliffs, the 0.43-acre elevated property provides glistening water views from its dining areas and some guest rooms. The restaurant features an ample dining room (for about 70), lounge area, bar, and outdoor dining and deck area. Covered porches offer a place to sit and relax with the water in view.

“This truly storied Montauk legend is ready to change hands and allow new ownership to bring their vision to life,” Zwick tells Behind The Hedges. The commercial establishment offers a slice of the past — it’s even the restaurant’s motto, “Montauk, thew ay it used to be.” A family-owned business for 34 years, according to its website, it used to operate under the name of Surf & Sand and The Anzac House. Built originally in 1922, the building was said to have been occupied by Coast Guard officers during World War II as their billets.

The offering says the property holds a grandfathered use of hotel suites that “makes this property impossible to replicate.”

The second and third levels of the 5,100-square-foot building provide space for 11 rooms.

There is the potential, the offering says, to reconfigure and optimize the rooms.

The parcel also holds a detached garage and features front and rear parking.

Located a short distance from downtown Montauk, it is a short walk or a quick drive to shops, restaurants and, of course, the ocean beaches.

