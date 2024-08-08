East Hampton Restaurant, Longtime VFW Post For Sale

The building that is home to Highway Restaurant & Bar at 290 Montauk Highway in East Hampton is for sale.

A prime commercial building at the entrance to East Hampton Village, known to most as a restaurant but also home to a local Veterans of Foreign War post for about 40 years, has come to market.

The space at 290 Montauk Highway, occupied for the past decade by Highway Restaurant & Bar, is asking $6.175 million. Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc of Hamptons Compass Commercial have the listing.

“We are proud to represent this storied property at the gateway to East Hampton Village,” says Sztorc. “This location is perfect for a variety of business concepts and has proven itself as a mainstay establishment for the community.”

Records show that a group called the East Hampton Veterans Association Inc. owns the property. The building has also been home to the Everit Albert Herter Post No. 550 V.F.W. Herter, whose family once owned the Creeks, what is now Ron Perelman’s property, across the street, was killed in action in World War I.

The 3,700-square-foot restaurant seats 116, plus it offers outdoor dining. Featuring 340 feet of frontage along the highway, the single-story building sits a 2.246-acre parcel.

Designed as an American-style bistro, the space boasts a full-service kitchen. There is also a staff house.

“As you enter the East Hampton Village border from Wainscott, Montauk Highway becomes notably wooded with only a handful of commercial parcels fronting the highway as the scenery shifts to that of some of the world’s most valuable estates,” the offering states.

Surrounding businesses nearby include Serena & Lily, The Clubhouse and the Wainscott Shoppes, which include Levain Bakery and Barry’s Bootcamp.

Highway Restaurant & Bar has been open since 2012, run by Autostrada Catering and Retail.

