Paul’s Restaurant in Southampton Listed for Sale

A Southampton Village staple for a half-century, Paul’s Italian Restaurant in Southampton Village is newly listed.

Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc of Hamptons Compass Commercial are representing the business for sale for $1.1 million. The building is not for sale.

“Paul’s represents a longstanding family operation within the heart of Southampton Village,” Sztorc says of the pizzeria and restaurant that is located at 21 Hill Street. “The business has a proven track record and the location is extremely convenient with close proximity to Jobs Lane, Agawam Park and Main Street.”

The 2,000-square-foot restaurant seats 80 in the dining room. There is also a take-out counter and bar and extensive storage in the basement.

“There is a built-in customer base,” Sztorc explains. “Someone can continue the tradition of Paul’s and/or bring on a new complementary vision to the business district.”

In 2023, Paul DeRobertis sold the business after 50 years.

The sale includes the business, equipment and the current lease. A 10-year lease, it extends to March of 2031 but includes two five-year renewal options.

The building sits on a 0.015-acre lot with rear access to park, outdoor storage and a walk-in fridge/freezer. The rear access provides a layout for delivery.

“Paul’s Italian Restaurant was born on March 28, 1973, with just a few items and pastas,” the restaurant’s website says. “Over the years Paul’s menu has grown, increasing the variety of salads, pastas, pizzas, and local seafood to create a family-friendly environment with options for all.”

