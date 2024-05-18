Commercial Real Estate

Bar and Restaurant Available for Lease on Highly Visible Road

The restaurant and bar at 87 North Road is available for lease.
Courtesy of Compass Commercial

Hamptons rentals do not include summer homes, but commercial space too. In a bayfront community on the fringe between Shinnecock Hills and Hampton Bays, “The Fish Hotel,” as it was once known, offers an opportunity.

The first-floor bar and restaurant is available for lease. The asking price: $6,500 per month.

Hal Zwick and Jeffrey Sztorc of Hampton Compass Commercial have the listing for this highly visible bar and restaurant in the Peconic Bay community.

Inside the current establishmentCourtesy of LoopNet

“Shinnecock Hills has established itself as a popular resort community offering picturesque bay beaches and high elevations with water views,” the listing description says.

Located at 87 North Road, the 0.41-acre property is on what is considered the main roadway connecting the Shinnecock Canal to Southampton.

A rendering of what the property could look like.Courtesy of LoopNet

“A front parking lot provides convenient access for patrons,” the description adds.

With 1,700 square feet of interior space, the restaurant has a full-service bar, a commercial kitchen, a live music stage and a mixture of dining and seating areas. It was formerly home to Jimmy C’s restaurant.

A map to show the location of the restaurant.Google Maps

