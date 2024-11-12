Storms Motors has been listed exclusively with Lee Minetree of Saunders & Associates for $13 million.

A major commercial property in Southampton’s Business District, with visibility along of the most trafficked roads in the Hamptons, is now on the market for $13 million.

Formerly the home of Storms Motors, the three-acre property at 729 County Road 39A has been listed exclusively with Lee Minetree of Saunders & Associates.

Otis Ford, a family-owned dealership based in Quogue, purchased Storms Motors recently, making it the only Ford dealership on the South Fork. As previously reported, the Storms location, about 16 miles from Otis, is closing. Otis is acquiring inventory, offering employment to Storms staff and hopes to add a half a dozen new service bays, Tom Otis IV told Dan’s Papers in October.

Otis Ford did not acquire the Southampton property.

The 132,015-square-foot lot holds the dealership’s building, erected in 1965.

The 7,900-square-foot, two-story building holds a reception area, showroom, parts area and a large service area with four overhead doors. There are also two offices and two bathrooms on the ground floor. The second floor is home to one office ad two bathrooms.

So what’s next for this commercial asset?

“This location could accommodate a car dealership, a retail business or a medical facility,” the listing description explains.

It offers more than 300 feet of highway frontage and there are multiple electric vehicle charging stations present.

We’re told there is a proposed plan for a medical building that would provide 7,900 square feet across two floors with a maximum of 15,000 square feet. A full basement is also available for another 7,900 square feet of storage.

And of course, given the room and how many Ford vehicles the lot used to hold, there is ample parking.

Taxes are worth noting: $7,038 annually.

Records show that an entity called Black Beach Holdings LLC purchased the Storms Motors property in August of 2023 for $7,400,000.

Brian Storms and the Storms family have owned Storms Ford, a family-owned dealership. But, in 2016, Storms Motors sold a portion of its business — the Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram dealership — to Jonathan Sobel, a former Goldman Sachs partner and the owner of several car dealerships in the region, 27East reported at the time. Five years earlier, Storms had sold its Porsche-Audi dealership to Sobel, who also owned the BMW and Mini dealerships nearby.