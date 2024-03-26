New Estate in Water Mill’s Fordune Asking $25 Million

The three-acre property at Fordune Court is nearing completion and ready for summer 2024.

A newly built estate home in Water Mill’s most coveted area, Fordune, has hit the market for just under $25 million. This 13,000-square-foot residence is one of this exclusive gated community’s only new-construction homes and will be ready for summer 2024.

Set for completion in April, “25 Fordune stands out as the only new construction on the market in the Fordune Estates, and one of the only new construction properties at this price point on the market,” says Jack Richardson of SERHANT., who, with founder Ryan Serhant, has the listing.

The asking price is $24,995,000.

Located in an enclave that used to be home to Henry Ford II’s 250-acre estate, this new home is not far from the original residence. The original waterfront Fordune estate, now part of a 42-acre spread that has maintained unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean and Mecox Bay, sold for $105 million in a record-breaking deal in 2021. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton and her real estate mogul husband Rick Hilton recently put their Fordune estate up for sale after more than 30 years.

Set at the end of a cul-de-sac, the three-acre property includes a sunken tennis court (convertible to pickleball we’re told), a 72-foot pool, a pool house, a fire pit and a three-car detached garage. Plus, it also comes with deeded access to a private ocean beach.

Designed by the noted firm McDonough & Conroy Architects, the house offers every luxury and boasts an airy, expansive feel throughout. An elevator services all three levels.

“The property has an impressive 11-foot lower level with a wine room, media room and gym with a sauna and steam room,” Richardson explains, adding that all are completed with wide-oak flooring and white oak trim.

The gourmet kitchen features Gaggenau appliances, such as a refrigerator, a freezer, two ovens, two dishwashers, a stove, a microwave and a wine fridge, along with high-end Dornbracht faucets and fixtures.

The 10 bedrooms begin with a first-floor junior primary suite. There are six more bedrooms on the second floor, including the primary bedroom which takes up an entire wing. Three more en suite bedrooms can be found on the lower level. All 12 full bathrooms and three half-baths feature marble finishes.

The house is surrounded by lush foliage, manicured gardens and fragrant hedgerows.

Fordune is a quick ride from Southhampton’s Village Main Street, where there are plenty of shops and fine dining.





