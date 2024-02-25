Rick and Kathy Hilton List Hamptons Home in Fordune for $15M

Photo of Kathy and Rick Hilton by Robert Smith/PMC, © Patrick McMullan. Photo of house by Zack Milligan/Hamptons Visuals. Photo of interiors by Geir Magnusson.

Kathy and Rick Hilton are parting ways with their longtime Hamptons home.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kathy Hilton and her real estate mogul husband Rick Hilton are selling their Hamptons estate. The asking price is $14.995 million.

Available for the first time in 25 years, the Water Mill estate is located in the gated community known as Fordune, an area that was once a 235-acre area home to Henry Ford II, then the president of the Ford Motor Company and his first wife, Anne McDonnell. The original waterfront Fordune estate, now part of a 42-acre spread that has maintained unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean and Mecox Bay, sold for $105 million in a record-breaking deal in 2021.

The Hiltons’ 10,500-square-foot Hamptons residence is listed exclusively with Jared Seligman of The Corcoran Group. He declined to comment.

Property records show that the Hiltons purchased the vacation property in October of 1999 for $2.385 million. While they formerly lived in Manhattan, their primary residence is now in Bel Air. Rick Hilton is the chairman and co-founder of Hilton & Hyland, a real estate brokerage firm in Beverly Hills.

The traditional home offers six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms and sits on 2.7 acres. The home features high ceilings, three wood-burning fireplaces, a library and “generous proportions suited for the most discerning interior design,” the listing says.

“The formal living room is equally sophisticated as it is effortlessly casual; with bright views of the mature landscaping and reserves that also carry through all the rooms,” it continues.

A recent renovation was recently undertaken of the gourmet kitchen, all of the bathrooms and the luxurious primary suite, which features a spacious closet and a substantial primary bathroom.

Terraces can be found off most of the bedrooms, overlooking the palatial backyard.

Outdoor amenities include a freeform gunite pool with a footbridge to a raised hot tub. A large outdoor dining pavilion is perfect for summer dinner parties. The community comes with deeded beach access.

Corcoran’s listing says that the backyard can likely accommodate a tennis court with town approval.

The home also features a three-car garage and a porte cochère. There is also a finished basement with “substantial accommodations for both guests and staff.”

The listing continues to say that it is, “Truly rare for something of this size, acreage, history, and condition to become available in Fordune, nestled on the border of Southampton and Water Mill.”

