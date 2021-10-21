Southampton’s Jule Pond Closes for $105 Million in Record-Breaking Deal

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Jule Pond, a 42-acre waterfront estate in Southampton with unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean and Mecox Bay, sold for $105 million in a record-breaking deal not only for the year, but in Hamptons history.

The closing price makes the Jule Pond transaction the most expensive sale for a single piece of property ever on the East End. In 2014, hedge fund manager Barry Rosenstein famously paid $147 million for his Further Lane estate in East Hampton, but that was the total price for three separate, yet contiguous parcels. The biggest property at 62 Further Lane traded at just $97 million, leaving room for the Jule Pond transaction to steal the record.

In April, Behind The Hedges reported the property, last asking $145 million, had landed a buyer. It closed on August 17, according to deed transfer records that just became publicly available.

Bespoke Real Estate in Water Mill and Ellen Stern at Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty in Rye had the co-exclusive on 90 Jule Pond Drive. Hedgerow Exclusive, a Bridgehampton-based brokerage, advised Stern in the process.

The property, which boasts three sides of waterfront, first went on the market for $175 million in 2017.

While the closing price comes in far below the original and last asking price, the seller, Brenda Earl, a former partner at the equity fund Zweig-Dimenna, paid $21.75 million for it in 2002.

No word officially yet on who the June Pond buyer is as the buyer was listed as a JPD2021 Ltd. The seller was listed as Yumi & The Kids LLC.