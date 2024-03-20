Real Estate

SERHANT. Launches $6.65M Wainscott Listing With Big Fête

SERHANT., Wainscott listing
Andrew Arrigo, Melissa McGrath, Jack Richardson and Nathan Grome
Rick Seigleman

SERHANT. held a launch party at one of its latest listings in the Hamptons last week. Melissa McGrath and Jack Richardson played host to brokers and real estate insiders at this brand-new modern home in Wainscott.

Dozens of agents from across the East End turned out on the evening of March 14 to see the tranquil retreat centered around an interior zen garden on a private 1.4 acres south of the highway. The asking price: $6.65 million.

The just-completed residence at 21 Westwood Road offers 6,350 square feet of living space. Twenty-five-foot tall ceilings begin in the foyer, where there is an impressive 12-foot chandelier, and the soaring ceilings continue in the great room. The closed zen garden is visible from both the porch and foyer, as well as from the open-concept living area, where large windows span the room’s height.

SERHANT. Wainscott
The house at 21 Westwood Road at sunset.Rick Seigleman

Other features in the living room include a fireplace with fluted stone, Sonance speakers and a sophisticated built-in bar. White oak floors can be found throughout the house.

The kitchen, which surely got some use from the caterers who whipped up hors d’oeuvres for the agents, is equipped with many conveniences, such as two sinks, two dishwashers and a walk-in hidden pantry, and many high-end appliances. They include a 60-inch Gaggenau cooktop with both gas and induction, a built-in Gaggenau fully automatic coffee maker with a warming drawer below, a Gaggenau double-oven, a 36-inch fridge, a 24-inch wine cooler and a 36-inch freezer. Cabinets are imported from Italy.

Sliding glass doors in the living room and kitchen lead to the outdoor oasis, where there is a heated gunite pool and not one, but two fireplaces with water features.

A pool house provides a bathroom, an outdoor shower and an attached deck that is covered by a pergola. There is also an outdoor kitchen that features a gas grill, sink and fridge.

For more on this Hamptons retreat click here.

See photos from the party below.

Andrew Arrigo and Benjiman PurvinRick Seigleman
Allison Byrne and Holly LenardiRick Seigleman
Anthony Payne and Anila Kahn pose with the entertainment.Rick Seigleman
Brown Harris Stevens’ JB DosSantos and East Hampton Deputy Town Budget Officer Neide Valeira and Douglas Elliman’s Alex ToscanoRick Seigleman
Brown Harris Stevens’ Tracy Carey, Serhant’s Therese Piamenta, Leslie Wheeler and Serhant’s Cathy SmythRick Seigleman
Chris SciaccaRick Seigleman
Christina Pomales and Samatha CrichtonRick Seigleman
Douglas Elliman’s Alex Toscano, Serhant’s Therese Piamenta and Brown Harris Stevens’ Tracy CareyRick Seigleman
Edward Iglesias and Saviana BesenaRick Seigleman
Eugene McGrath and Andy BonomoRick Seigleman
JP Morgan & Chase’s Jeff Drubych, Ryan Hounmann, Brian Manganiello and Dakota GrossRick Seigleman
Mike CompitelloRick Seigleman
Nathan Grome, Kelsey O’Conner, Zack Milligan, Silvana Lofria, Edmond Zenuni and John FrangeskosRick Seigleman
SERHANT.’s David BarkstedtRick Seigleman
Rebecca Cetedi, Shalini Schetty and Mario MouzourisRick Seigleman
Yaya Hu on the violinRick Seigleman

