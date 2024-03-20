SERHANT. Launches $6.65M Wainscott Listing With Big Fête

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

SERHANT. held a launch party at one of its latest listings in the Hamptons last week. Melissa McGrath and Jack Richardson played host to brokers and real estate insiders at this brand-new modern home in Wainscott.

Dozens of agents from across the East End turned out on the evening of March 14 to see the tranquil retreat centered around an interior zen garden on a private 1.4 acres south of the highway. The asking price: $6.65 million.

The just-completed residence at 21 Westwood Road offers 6,350 square feet of living space. Twenty-five-foot tall ceilings begin in the foyer, where there is an impressive 12-foot chandelier, and the soaring ceilings continue in the great room. The closed zen garden is visible from both the porch and foyer, as well as from the open-concept living area, where large windows span the room’s height.

Other features in the living room include a fireplace with fluted stone, Sonance speakers and a sophisticated built-in bar. White oak floors can be found throughout the house.

The kitchen, which surely got some use from the caterers who whipped up hors d’oeuvres for the agents, is equipped with many conveniences, such as two sinks, two dishwashers and a walk-in hidden pantry, and many high-end appliances. They include a 60-inch Gaggenau cooktop with both gas and induction, a built-in Gaggenau fully automatic coffee maker with a warming drawer below, a Gaggenau double-oven, a 36-inch fridge, a 24-inch wine cooler and a 36-inch freezer. Cabinets are imported from Italy.