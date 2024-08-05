Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Rich in heritage and architectural splendor, the Hannibal French House on Captain’s Row in the heart of Sag Harbor Village is currently listed for sale.

Priced at $18.9 million, the home at 186 Main Street offers a rare opportunity to possess a piece of Sag Harbor’s storied past. It was originally built by the Howell whaling family in 1834 and later acquired by whaling fleet owner Hannibal French. With expansions in 1860, the house now boasts 6,500 square feet of meticulously preserved and thoughtfully updated space.

Throughout the years, the mansion has undergone significant restorations, including an initial refurbishment in the mid-1900s by then-owner Charles Edison, the former Governor of New Jersey and the son of Thomas Edison. Another major restoration was completed 20 years ago, with numerous updates done since, including a recent interior design enhancement by Veere Grenney, a noted interior design firm based in London. These updates have ensured that the property’s historic charm remains intact while providing modern amenities and comforts.

“The mansion is most famous for its twisted columns on the front porch. The Italianate architecture with its ornate moldings and archways is particularly impressive,” says Jessica Von Hagn, who, with David Cox of Compass has listed the house.

“The intricate exterior and interior wood columns and moldings have all been meticulously restored,” adds Von Hagn.

The agents highlight the property’s striking features, including the gourmet eat-in kitchen with high-end appliances, marble island and custom cabinetry, the formal dining room, and the grand ballroom.

“One of my favorite things about the house is that it has the only private ballroom in Sag Harbor,” says Cox.

The house also features seven bedrooms, four full and two half bathrooms, and ten fireplaces, offering elegant living for both family and friends.

The 0.6-acre grounds on Captain’s Row also showcase a heated gunite pool, a spacious covered deck and expertly manicured gardens.

In addition to its stunning architecture and beautifully landscaped grounds, the Hannibal French House offers a prime location, within walking distance to the village’s charming boutiques, restaurants, and waterfront.

This historic treasure is a rare find in the Hamptons, offering a unique blend of heritage, architecture, and luxury living.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 186 Main Street, Sag Harbor | Brokers: David Cox and Jessica Von Hagn, Compass | GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Instagram and X.