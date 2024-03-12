Tranquility Awaits in Wainscott at Modern New Build

The tranquil backyard at 21 Westwood Road in Wainscott, which just hit the market for $6.65 million.

A brand-new modern home, located south of the highway in Wainscott not only offers “exquisite design and unparalleled luxury,” but a sense of tranquility, according to the listing from Melissa McGrath and Jack Richardson of SERHANT.

After all, “The home is centered around our interior zen garden,” McGrath explains. “You can view it from the front of the home, the foyer and the great room.”

The asking price for your own slice of zen in the Hamptons is $6.65 million. The agents are celebrating with a launch party on Thursday, March 14 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The just-completed residence at 21 Westwood Road sits on 1.4 acres, set down a long, wooded driveway, setting the tone with quiet and calm before one even walks through the door into the 6,350 square feet of living space.

Enter through a front porch into a foyer where the 25-foot tall ceilings continue into the great room. “The foyer chandelier is an impressive 12 feet,” McGrath adds.

Considered an interior zen garden, as it is enclosed, it greets you as you approach and enter the home, visible from both the porch and foyer, as well as from the open-concept living area, where large windows span the room’s height.

The fireplace features fluted stone and there are Sonance speakers for enjoying music whether you’re alone or entertaining guests. There is also a sophisticated built-in bar. White oak floors can be found throughout the house.

The kitchen is equipped with two sinks, two dishwashers, a 60-inch Gaggenau cooktop with both gas and induction, a built-in Gaggenau fully automatic coffee maker with a warming drawer below, a Gaggenau double-oven, a walk-in hidden pantry, a 36-inch fridge, a 24-inch wine cooler, a 36-inch freezer, and cabinets imported from Italy.

The center island “comfortably seats” eight, the listing description says, so there is room for a big family to gather or to entertain guests. There are also Sonance speakers in the kitchen. A large walk-in pantry makes storage a breeze.

Sliding glass doors in the living room and kitchen lead to the outdoor oasis, where there is a heated gunite pool and not one, but two fireplaces with water features.

A pool house provides a bathroom, an outdoor shower and an attached deck that is covered by a pergola. There is also an outdoor kitchen that features a gas grill, sink and fridge.

Back inside the house, the first floor rounds out with two en suite bedrooms, a powder room and an attached two-car garage, accessible just off the porch.

Take the stairs to the second floor, where the landing overlooks the grand living area below. Just across the hall there is another space open to the foyer below.

The primary bedroom suite can be found here and boasts dual closets and a private balcony overlooking the backyard. The spa-like bathroom features marble on the floors and the walls, radiant heated floors, dual showers and sinks — perfect for couples who hate to share— and a standalone soaking tub.

“In a $6 million home, it is rare to find such quality and craftsmanship,” McGrath says. “Where else in this price point will you find sinks made entirely of pure stone? There is so much stone in this home. The primary bath sink and kitchen island are six inches thick!”

Three more en suite bedrooms can be found on this level. All of the bathrooms have radiant heated floors and custom closets made in Italy.

There is also the first of two laundry rooms on the second level. The second laundry can be found on the lower level, where there is a massive entertainment space, a space for a gym, the seventh en suite bedroom and an additional bathroom.

Despite offering privacy and tranquility, the house at 21 Westwood Road is also just minutes from the small commercial area of Wainscott and a short drive in either direction from more shopping, restaurants and entertainment in East Hampton Village, Bridgehampton and even Sag Harbor to the north.

The launch party on Thursday will include live music, hors d’oeuvre and champagne. Formal dress code is required. RSVP is requested with the agents.