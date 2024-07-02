Oceanfront Property in Quogue Sells for $16.65 Million

An aerial view of the oceanside property at 210 Dune Road in Quogue, which sold for $16.65 million.

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A Dune Road oceanfront estate in Quogue sold for $16.65 million after just 30 days on the market, highlighting the high demand for prime coastal real estate, says listing agent Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman.

Situated on approximately 2.3 acres, the 4,976-square-foot house at 210 Dune Road offers access to the pristine sands and azure waters of the Atlantic, providing the ultimate coastal luxury living experience.

With an impressive 231 feet of private beach frontage, the property ensures breathtaking views, making it a rare and valuable piece of real estate in the coveted Quogue area, Morabito says.

“This particular property is a big rectangle, two acres, with 231 feet on the ocean. The wider a piece of land is, the more panoramic you can have. That’s what people really want,” Morabito tells Behind The Hedges.

The home is another example of the recent homes that have gone into contract quickly. The estate found a buyer within 30 days of listing, with Morabito representing both sides of the deal. He highlighted that the property’s land value played a significant role in the swift sale of the house.

“The land is carrying probably 99.9% of the value. It’s a perfect piece of land,” Morabito explains.

The property includes a main house, four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, renovated by esteemed builder George Vickers. The residence exudes timeless elegance and impeccable craftsmanship, highlighted by a professional chef’s kitchen with a Wolf 8-burner range, a full-size side-by-side refrigerator and freezer, and a sleek wine cooler.

The property also boasts a charming two-bedroom guest cottage, perched above a 20-by-40-foot gunite pool. The spacious deck surrounding the pool is ideal for al fresco entertaining or simply soaking up the sun. In total, the estate features six bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms.

While the buyer has plans to build a new home, the current structure’s appeal should not be overlooked, says Morabito.

“It’s a perfect beach house. It has a pool, it has a guest house. You could put in a tennis court if you want. It’s like perfectly being on the ocean,” says Morabito, underscoring the property’s existing amenities and its potential for customization.

As Quogue continues to attract high-end buyers seeking exclusive coastal living, the sale of 210 Dune Road underscores the enduring allure and substantial value of prime oceanfront real estate in this coveted enclave.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Instagram and X.