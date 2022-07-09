Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Hedge fund manager Adam Levinson sold his Hamptons home for $42 million, in what appears to be an off-market deal this spring. The transaction is among the most expensive sales in the Hamptons so far this year.

Suffolk County deed transfers available this week show the newly built modern oceanfront home, located at 11 Beach Plum Court on Napeague, between Amagansett and Montauk, traded on April 28. While the seller was listed as a limited liability company, online records connect it to Adam Levinson, the managing partner and chief investment officer for Singapore-based Graticule Asset Management Asia, and his wife, Brittany Levinson. They appear to be headed for the West Coast, as he bought a 30,000-square-foot mansion in Bel-Air for $58.5 million, The Real Deal reported in May.

The new owner of the Hamptons home was veiled under an LLC called BPC 11. It was unclear who brokered the deal.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, a spokesman for Levinson confirmed the sale of the home, which they said was the first black-stained cedar exterior home on the East End, now a trend in the Hamptons.

The 10,000-square-foot home, with two horizontal masses that appear to be floating above the dunes connected by a glass-walled bridge, was designed by Christoff:Finio Architecture (C:FA), a New York-based architecture and design studio, led by partners Taryn Christoff and Martin Finio. In 2015, C:FA won the American Architecture Award, AIA New York State Design Award for the design.

“The seemingly limitless possibilities for building on this undeveloped stretch of oceanfront dune belie the complicated site restrictions that come with it. Zoning regulations, flood zone restraints, wetland and dune crest setbacks, and the like had to be negotiated alongside the powerful natural attributes of light, water, and topography to create a partnership of landscape and structure,” the description on the architectural firm’s website explains.

Men at Work Construction, based in Wainscott, oversaw the building project and Haynes-Roberts Inc., based in New York, handled the interior design.

The home features glass walls to take advantage of the ocean views, polished terrazzo concrete that is “smooth and refined to the touch, while sharing the material – sand and stone – of the dunes,” and a sawtooth roof, “an innovative alternative to the township’s mandate for sloped roof structures, evolved into a critical design element, sculpting daylight with its undulating skylight form, while also extracting solar energy through its photovoltaic array, generating enough electricity to power the entire house.”

The environmentally-friendly home comes equipped with a geothermal cooling system, radiant floor heating, and high-performance glass coatings.

Forget about art just hanging on the wall here. “This is a house for people and for art, with many artworks designed directly into the architecture,” the description continues. “This synthesis manifests itself in the entry with one of Jenny Holzer’s signature text pieces comprised of scrolling LED panels wrapped around the exterior walls of a mechanical room. The fins housing the LED lights of Holzer’s work were designed through collaboration between artist and architect. The partnership resulted in the seamless inclusion of the piece within the space, the cohesion of which is maintained whether the work is on or off.”

Biggest Hamptons Sales in 2022

The Levinsons’ $42 million sale is among the priciest trades on the South Fork this year, topped by only a handful of transactions, especially when looking at single properties that have sold.

First up is the $84.5 million sale of the 8.5-acre estate on Lily Pond Lane in East Hampton that belonged to Ron Perelman, the embattled chairman and chief executive of MacAndrews & Forbes, which most notably oversees Revlon, at the top of the year.

Earlier this spring, designer and artist Helmut Lang sold his oceanfront estate on Tyson Lane, between Amagansett and East Hampton, to his neighbors, who reportedly paid approximately $70 million in total (deed transfers this week showed 8 Tyson Lane sold for $30,375,000, but we’re yet to see 10 Tyson Lane show up).

In January, an oceanfront home on three acres at 7 Fairfield Pond Lane in Sagaponack sold for $50 million.

Also in Sagaponack, two parcels sold for a combined $46.5 million in May. The sale was composed of 35 Potato Road, a nearly two-acre oceanfront parcel with a large home that sold for $34.5 million, and a vacant property across the street at 543 Daniel’s Lane for $12 million.

Former host of NBC’s TODAY Matt Lauer finally unloaded his waterfront estate on North Haven, selling three parcels on Actors Colony Road for a combined $40.9 million in late April. The priciest parcel went for just over $29 million.

In Amagansett, other high-end notable sales so far this year include the $32 million transaction at 325 Bluff Road, a 2.59-acre property along the ocean between Indian Wells and Atlantic Beaches, in March.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.