In Montauk, an Ocean View and Rooftop Pool? Yes, Please!

This new build on Old Montauk Highway is on top of a hill for great views just about everywhere. For the best views of all, of course, head up to the roof deck with its 12-foot-by-28-foot pool. Of course, walls of glass also make the most of the views when you're indoors, though why anyone would be indoors with that roof deck, we can't imagine. The property is repped by Andrew Azoulay and Dana Brockway of Douglas Elliman and Chris Coleman of Saunders.

The 5,700-square-foot house boasts five bedrooms and five baths, along with a half bath. The outdoor living space adds another 4000 square feet. Need more space? There's a 3000 square foot unfinished lower level, too.

Three of the four guest bedrooms have ocean views and deck access, all on the first floor. The second floor has the large master suite with patio; the kitchen, great room and dining room are also on this level.

The plot size for the property is one acre; however, we think the site is sloping steeply enough that practically speaking, all the usable outdoor spaces will be attached to the house.

Asking price for all this is a cool $8.5 million; $500K more than the preconstruction price two years ago.

For more, click here and here. 225 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk