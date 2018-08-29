Cavett Cuts the Price of Montauk House $13.5 Million

Back in May 2017, TV personality, author, and raconteur Dick Cavett put his legendary home, Tick Hall, on the market. Cavett told Behind the Hedges last year, "There are bigger houses, and houses with more bells and whistles. But there is not a more magical place in all the world." Last year was the first time the house had ever been on the market in its 136-year-history. Owners sold to people they knew would love the place as much as they did.

One of the Montauk Association houses built by McKim, Mead and White, the price asked for Tick Hall last year was a cool $62 million, which would have been a record price for Montauk. But no one was tempted, and now, the property has been relisted at a much more realistic $48.5 million, with Gary DePersia and Karen Kelley at Corcoran.

The story of the house is fascinating. If you haven't seen From the Ashes, the documentary about the house, go find a copy! The original home burned to the ground in 1997; owners Cavett and wife Carrie Nye vowed to rebuild the house exactly as it was, including replicating a squeak on the stairs. With no original plans remaining, it was a serious undertaking to replicate the house.

The property includes the 6000 square foot house with over 900 feet of ocean frontage, which borders another 170 acres of parkland. There's a private walkway to the sandy ocean beach known as "Cavett's Cove," along with a freshwater pond and pool.

Over the years, it's hosted some notable people, including Robert Vaughn, Jack Paar, John Simon, Mick and Bianca Jagger, Andy Warhol, Mary Tyler Moore, Dustin Hoffman, Julian Schnabel, Lauren Bacall, Alec Baldwin, Edward Albee, Tennessee Williams, Javier Bardem, Nicol Williamson, Christine Baranski, Teller (of Penn and Teller), Stephen Fry, Percy Heath, Robert Redford, and Muhammed Ali. Woody Allen came to visit and was overcome by the beauty of the place. He said, "Cavett, this is a storybook setting."

For more information, click here. 165 Deforest Road, Montauk